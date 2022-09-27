ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama amid Hurricane Ian

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Alabama situated on the dry side of Hurricane Ian, the Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a wildfire advisory for most of the state. On Wednesday, Alabama will be seeing lower than normal relative humidity and stronger winds across the state, meaning conditions are favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly, and be difficult to control. Because Alabama is already experiencing dry conditions heading into the event, Hurricane Ian will elevate fire danger for the state.
Calhoun Journal

Updates to Ian’s Impact on Alabama Including Fire Advisory

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
alabamanews.net

Fantastic Fall Weather with No Impacts from Hurricane Ian in Alabama

FEELING GREAT OUTSIDE: No threat of rain for Alabama the rest of this week as each day will feature pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and splendid nights with lows mostly in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will mention breezy conditions at times the rest of this week, due to the pressure gradient wind field around Hurricane Ian to our south and east. Most of Alabama is under a Red Flag Warning as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity will increase our wildfire dangers the next few days. Please no outdoor burning!!!
WAAY-TV

Sunny weather continues for North Alabama as Hurricane Ian nears landfall in Florida

Blue skies are sticking around in North Alabama for a few more days! Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Afternoon highs are in the low 70s. A strong northerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times will make the light jacket a must for most of the day. We warm up to the upper 70s by Friday while overnight lows stay cool in the 40s.
WSFA

Impact of Hurricane Ian

Here's an updated look at your forecast + more info on Hurricane Ian. Here's an updated look at your forecast + more info on Hurricane Ian. Fall-like weather is here across Alabama, but how long does it stick around for?. Fall-like weather is here across Alabama, but how long does...
weisradio.com

Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
WSFA

Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
AL.com

Ian help, death notebooks, deceased beneficiary: Down in Alabama

Alabamians activated in the wake of a monster storm. A man who kept his late father around a bit longer -- in a financial sense. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
WSFA

Alabama officials offering aid to Florida evacuees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is prepared for Florida evacuees who come to the state. State trooper Kendra McKinney has seen an increase in travelers near the Wiregrass. “It has been a lot of people on 231, 431,” McKinney said. “You’re getting it from both sides....
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
WSFA

Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power. Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.
wbrc.com

Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
AL.com

Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?

Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
