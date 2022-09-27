Read full article on original website
WSFA
Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama amid Hurricane Ian
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Alabama situated on the dry side of Hurricane Ian, the Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a wildfire advisory for most of the state. On Wednesday, Alabama will be seeing lower than normal relative humidity and stronger winds across the state, meaning conditions are favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly, and be difficult to control. Because Alabama is already experiencing dry conditions heading into the event, Hurricane Ian will elevate fire danger for the state.
Updates to Ian’s Impact on Alabama Including Fire Advisory
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
alabamanews.net
Fantastic Fall Weather with No Impacts from Hurricane Ian in Alabama
FEELING GREAT OUTSIDE: No threat of rain for Alabama the rest of this week as each day will feature pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and splendid nights with lows mostly in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will mention breezy conditions at times the rest of this week, due to the pressure gradient wind field around Hurricane Ian to our south and east. Most of Alabama is under a Red Flag Warning as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity will increase our wildfire dangers the next few days. Please no outdoor burning!!!
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
WAAY-TV
Sunny weather continues for North Alabama as Hurricane Ian nears landfall in Florida
Blue skies are sticking around in North Alabama for a few more days! Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Afternoon highs are in the low 70s. A strong northerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times will make the light jacket a must for most of the day. We warm up to the upper 70s by Friday while overnight lows stay cool in the 40s.
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
WSFA
Impact of Hurricane Ian
Here's an updated look at your forecast + more info on Hurricane Ian. Here's an updated look at your forecast + more info on Hurricane Ian. Fall-like weather is here across Alabama, but how long does it stick around for?. Fall-like weather is here across Alabama, but how long does...
weisradio.com
Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
WSFA
Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
Ian help, death notebooks, deceased beneficiary: Down in Alabama
Alabamians activated in the wake of a monster storm. A man who kept his late father around a bit longer -- in a financial sense. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
wbrc.com
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
WSFA
Alabama officials offering aid to Florida evacuees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is prepared for Florida evacuees who come to the state. State trooper Kendra McKinney has seen an increase in travelers near the Wiregrass. “It has been a lot of people on 231, 431,” McKinney said. “You’re getting it from both sides....
Ian Could Impact Portions of Alabama with Wind, Flooding
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has been closely monitoring Ian for several days now. We want you to remember that this information could change based on Ian’s track and strengthening. What we are watching for is the development in the tracking of Ian. If Ian is to track farther west, this...
WSFA
Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power. Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.
WSFA
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
wbrc.com
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?
Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
11 road projects announced from Rebuild Alabama Act’s local grant program
Gov. Kay Ivey today announced local road projects in 11 Alabama counties that will be funded under a grant program that was created as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, passed in 2019. The projects include resurfacing, bridge replacements, adding turn lanes and other improvements. The grants total $2.6 million...
