ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planetary#Earth#Asteroid
Phys.org

NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named DART plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid's orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth

All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
iheart.com

Video: Canadian Landmark 'Teacup Rock' Wiped Away by Hurricane Fiona

A beloved rock formation in Canada is no more after Hurricane Fiona swept over the eastern part of the country over the weekend. According to a local media report, the natural landmark dubbed 'Teacup Rock' sat on the shore of Prince Edward Island's Thunder Cove Beach and had become something of an iconic location which was photographed countless times by awestruck travelers and people celebrating milestone occasions in their life. However, the teacup-shaped chunk of sandstone was no match for the massive storm that battered the island on Saturday and when the proverbial dust finally settled, it was sadly discovered that the formation had been wiped away by the hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

JWST Caught DART Smashing Into Asteroid

This week NASA made history with DART, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, by purposely colliding with an asteroid to see if it’s possible to change a space rock’s orbit should we ever need to deflect any future ones heading our way. There have been many...
ASTRONOMY
daystech.org

NASA asteroid collision mission and its significance | Explained

Do why NASA smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid hundreds of thousands of kilometers away? Here’s all about NASA’s DART Mission. After months of anticipation, NASA lastly carried out its first planetary protection check on September 26 at 7:14 p.m. EDT by smashing its spacecraft into an asteroid positioned hundreds of thousands of kilometers away. Now, asteroids are often discovered orbiting the Sun in the principle asteroid belt close to Jupiter. NASA mentioned its goal asteroid didn’t pose any threat to Earth in any respect. Then why did the area company spend lots of of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} to smash a spacecraft into the asteroid? What is NASA’s DART Mission and what does the area company purpose to attain by colliding its spacecraft with an area rock?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa prepares to smash spacecraft into an asteroid in 'earth-saving' mission

Nasa are getting ready to smash a spacecraft into a harmless asteroid, to measure how they could deter one that’s actually headed for Earth.The $330-million mission is set to take place 11 million kilometres from Earth on 26 September at 7:14pm ET.“We describe it as running a golf cart into the Great Pyramid,” says Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
deseret.com

NASA has been on a roll but is aiming for even bigger wins

Even for an agency that put the first human on the moon, designed and flew the first reusable spacecraft and has extended our land-based and extraterrestrial space exploration tools, and subsequent knowledge of the universe, in myriad ways, NASA has put together a pretty solid winning streak recently. On Monday...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy