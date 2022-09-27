Do why NASA smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid hundreds of thousands of kilometers away? Here’s all about NASA’s DART Mission. After months of anticipation, NASA lastly carried out its first planetary protection check on September 26 at 7:14 p.m. EDT by smashing its spacecraft into an asteroid positioned hundreds of thousands of kilometers away. Now, asteroids are often discovered orbiting the Sun in the principle asteroid belt close to Jupiter. NASA mentioned its goal asteroid didn’t pose any threat to Earth in any respect. Then why did the area company spend lots of of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} to smash a spacecraft into the asteroid? What is NASA’s DART Mission and what does the area company purpose to attain by colliding its spacecraft with an area rock?

