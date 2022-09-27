Read full article on original website
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida Gulf Coast
The Category 4 hurricane came crashing ashore Wednesday afternoon near North Captiva Island, packing 155 mph winds. It could be one of the most destructive storms to ever strike Florida. 28 Entries. 8 minutes ago. Power outages spike amid Ian landfall. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer. With Hurricane Ian...
LIVE: Evacuations ordered in Tampa area ahead of Hurricane Ian’s approach
Ian is bringing the most substantial threat to the mainland U.S. so far this Atlantic hurricane season, and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as soon as Tuesday. 20 Entries. 44 minutes ago. Ian heading for a 'fork in the road'. By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer.
