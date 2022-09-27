ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

The Housing Recession Is Coming

While the broader economy is almost certainly not in a recession, the U.S. housing market is facing a painful reset. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, the most rate-sensitive sector of the economy—which is housing—is taking it on the chin. Today’s guest, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, breaks down the queasy state of the U.S. housing market, the prospect of a correction, what nationwide falling housing prices will mean for the broader economy, the global synchronized decline in housing, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting our economy.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Fed is oversteering on inflation–every signal suggests it’s already cooling

Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s newest pledge to continue higher, “restrictive” rate hikes for longer has already drawn a wide range of responses. Critics of Fed policy such as Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel say the Fed is making “one of its worst mistakes” by overtightening into a hard landing, while on the other side, supporters such as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers argue that the Fed’s credibility and future inflation expectations anchoring are at stake if the Fed takes its pedal off the metal too quickly.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

The Fed's war on inflation could cost the US economy 1M jobs

The Federal Reserve is escalating its fight against inflation with a series of supersized interest rate hikes that threaten to do some serious damage to the U.S. economy and the labor market. At their two-day meeting last week, central bank policymakers approved the third straight 75 basis point rate hike...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fewer people seek US unemployment aid amid solid hiring

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped last week, a sign that few companies are cutting jobs despite high inflation and a weak economy. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 24 fell by 16,000 to 193,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That is the lowest level of unemployment claims since May. Last week’s number was revised down by 4,000 to 209,000.Jobless aid applications generally reflect layoffs. The current figures are very low historically and suggest Americans are benefiting from an unusually high level of job security. A year ago this week, 376,000 people applied...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Cnn#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Americans#The Bank Of America
Dayana Sabatin

Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update

2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Retirement Daily

How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”

The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says

A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says

The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
BUSINESS
The New York Times

New Inflation Developments Are Rattling Markets and Economists. Here’s Why.

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, testifies before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 22, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) When inflation began to accelerate in 2021, price pressures were clearly tied to the pandemic: Companies couldn’t produce cars, couches and computer games fast enough to keep up with demand from homebound consumers amid supply chain disruptions.
BUSINESS
The Jewish Press

Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation

Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy