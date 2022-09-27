On the 26th of September Laura Diane Keaton lost her battle with cancer. She was the child of Larry V. and Luanne C. Horvath. She was the amazing mother of Brandon (Gina) Keaton and step-mother of Daniel Keaton. Dearest sister of Cindy (Lee) Milazzo and Nicole Horvath, and the coolest aunt of multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robbie Gene Keaton.

CEDAR LAKE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO