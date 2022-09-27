Read full article on original website
Thursday: Sun and a few clouds
LANSING, Ill. (September 27, 2022) – Sunrise Thursday will see 40 degrees and mostly sunny skies. By 3 p.m., Lansing could see a high temp of 62 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
Sand Ridge Nature Center plans multiple fall and winter events
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (September 27, 2022) – As the weather begins to cool, the Sand Ridge Nature Center remains a beautiful place to take in the changing seasons. In addition to its regular nature experiences and programming, the Sand Ridge Nature Center in South Holland also will host multiple special events to round out 2022, listed below:
Dozens gather for student-led prayer at the TF South flagpole
LANSING, Ill. (September 28, 2022) – Roughly 40 people gathered around the flagpole at TF South on Wednesday morning to pray, sing, and listen to senior Christian Williams-Clark’s short message. “See You at the Pole” is a nation-wide event where students gather before school to pray for their...
Slew of personal records for TF South cross country runners, Golf moves to regionals
LANSING, Ill. (September 27, 2022) — Below are the most recent scores for the TF South Red Wolves:. Opponents: South Suburban Blue Conference Tournament. Result: The Red Wolves took fourth place overall at the tournament. TFS Senior Ryan Avenatti earned All-Conference Honors at the South Suburban Blue Conference Tournament...
Smokey Robinson coming to Hard Rock Live on April 28
GARY, Ind. (September 19, 2022) – The legendary Smokey Robinson is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue on Friday, April 28. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now. William “Smokey” Robinson, Jr. is a legendary singer-songwriter, record producer, record...
Obituary: Laura D. Keaton
On the 26th of September Laura Diane Keaton lost her battle with cancer. She was the child of Larry V. and Luanne C. Horvath. She was the amazing mother of Brandon (Gina) Keaton and step-mother of Daniel Keaton. Dearest sister of Cindy (Lee) Milazzo and Nicole Horvath, and the coolest aunt of multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robbie Gene Keaton.
Obituary: Jerome J. Biernacki
Jerome “Jay” John Biernacki, age 64, of Munster, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Beloved husband of Jackie Biernacki, nee Chiaro. Dear brother of Jeff Biernacki. Jay was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance. Jay will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
