2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed with the most diesel power ever
The Chevrolet Silverado HD is being refreshed for 2024. The heavy-duty pickup has been restyled and updated with more capability and technology. The 2024 Silverado 2500 and Silverado 3500 both feature a redesigned front end with toned-down grille compared to the current trucks and C-shaped light bars bracketing the headlights.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
gmauthority.com
Here’s The Top Speed Of The 2023 Corvette Z06
While the 2023 Corvette Z06 produces quite a bit more power than the C8 Corvette Stingray thanks to its new flat plane crank DOHC V8 engine, it isn’t much faster than the entry-level Vette on which it’s based from a top speed standpoint. According to a recent report...
Ram is discontinuing its diesel pickup that can drive 1,000 miles between fill-ups
It's last call for Ram's light duty diesel pickups. The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will be discontinued next January as the brand prepares to launch its first all-electric model. The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 was added to the lineup in 2014 as the first diesel available for the light duty Ram truck in the U.S.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Teased
GM just revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, and with it, a teaser for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. GM Authority first reported on the new Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 in March, later spotting a prototype model on the road in May, followed by a chassis mule in June. Unsurprisingly given the name, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 will incorporate a wealth of enhancements to make the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD even more capable off-road, including greater ground clearance and more traction on loose surfaces.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
Unfinished Ford Trucks Keep Piling Up in Massive Lots Visible From Space
Planet.orgNews emerged this week that Ford has parked around 40,000 unfinished new vehicles waiting for parts.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
MotorAuthority
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS to Jay Leno's Garage
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias—a.k.a. Fluffy—went to a Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson auction hoping to sell cars, but ended up buying this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 and sending it straight to Jay Leno's Garage without even driving it. As he explains in the episode, Iglesias sold two cars at the auction...
