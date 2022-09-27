Read full article on original website
Related
Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement
On Monday, the Phoenix Suns released their 2022-23 "Statement" jerseys.
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."
Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Yardbarker
Monty Williams responds to Deandre Ayton’s bombshell about not talking since Suns’ playoffs exit
Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton dropped a bombshell on Tuesday after he revealed that he hadn’t spoken a single word to coach Monty Williams since they were eliminated from the playoffs last season. So much has transpired over the summer, but apparently, these two haven’t been very chatty at all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
'No bad blood': Cam Johnson supports Phoenix Suns teammate Jae Crowder's decision
Mikal Bridges has learned so much from Jae Crowder. So he's going to miss his teammate, who has chosen not to attend training camp as the Phoenix Suns have been trying to trade him. "It sucks," Bridges said. "I love 9-9. I remember telling him all the time he's one of my favorite vets ever. It's the...
ESPN
Phoenix Suns in shock as Robert Sarver saga hangs over team entering season
PHOENIX -- The Suns are moving on to a new chapter with owner Robert Sarver planning to sell the team, but the mood at media day revealed a team still in shock. Sarver announced his intentions last week following the results of an NBA investigation. The details of the report, which confirmed Sarver had a history of racist, sexist and misogynistic acts, seemed to shake the organization.
NBA
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
RELATED PEOPLE
No NBA team has worse vibes entering the season than the Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton hasn't talked to his coach; Jae Crowder wants a trade, all while the Suns are handling the fallout from the investigation into owner Robert Sarver
KTBS
NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Love and Draymond Green agree to buy pickleball team
Yes, you read the headline correctly. NBA superstar LeBron James is once again expanding his sports portfolio -- this time into the US' new favorite pastime. James is part of a consortium which is buying an expansion franchise in Major League Pickleball (MLP) as the competition grows from 12 to 16 teams.
NBA・
KTBS
To wipe the gradients off their basketball uniforms, Arizona Wildcats turned back to 1988
While wiping the gradients off their uniforms after six seasons, the Arizona Wildcats turned far back into their past. It just took them a while to get there. The push for the new uniforms Arizona revealed Wednesday, which pay tribute to the program’s first Final Four team in 1988, actually began not long after the Wildcats debuted a series of uniforms featuring color gradients in 2016.
‘It’s cloudy right now’: Deandre Ayton vocal on state of the Suns amid Robert Sarver media storm
The Robert Sarver controversy in the offseason is understandably affecting the Phoenix Suns. Center Deandre Ayton shares his feelings of confusion and uncertainty following the suspension meted out by the NBA on Sarver when he spoke with Marc J. Spears of ESPN during the team’s recent media day. “It’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Suns Coach Monty Williams Over Deandre Ayton Situation: “I Need Him To Be More Of A Mentor.”
The Phoenix Suns have not been trending in the right direction since their Finals run in 2021. They ended last season extremely short of expectations, and now, after a less than ideal free agency, the Suns are facing a broken relationship with their star big man, Deandre Ayton. This week,...
Suns’ Deandre Ayton, coach Monty Williams have not spoken since Game 7 blowout, benching
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton said that he has not spoken with head coach Monty Williams since the Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks last season.
Suns SG Devin Booker Impressed With New Teammates
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker pointed to Jock Landale as a player he's been fairly impressed with thus far in training camp.
Paul George's Harsh Reaction to NBA's Handling of Robert Sarver
Paul George felt like the initial decision was a 'slap on the wrist.'
NBA・
Comments / 0