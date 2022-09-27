ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."

Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Phoenix Suns in shock as Robert Sarver saga hangs over team entering season

PHOENIX -- The Suns are moving on to a new chapter with owner Robert Sarver planning to sell the team, but the mood at media day revealed a team still in shock. Sarver announced his intentions last week following the results of an NBA investigation. The details of the report, which confirmed Sarver had a history of racist, sexist and misogynistic acts, seemed to shake the organization.
To wipe the gradients off their basketball uniforms, Arizona Wildcats turned back to 1988

While wiping the gradients off their uniforms after six seasons, the Arizona Wildcats turned far back into their past. It just took them a while to get there. The push for the new uniforms Arizona revealed Wednesday, which pay tribute to the program’s first Final Four team in 1988, actually began not long after the Wildcats debuted a series of uniforms featuring color gradients in 2016.
