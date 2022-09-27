While wiping the gradients off their uniforms after six seasons, the Arizona Wildcats turned far back into their past. It just took them a while to get there. The push for the new uniforms Arizona revealed Wednesday, which pay tribute to the program’s first Final Four team in 1988, actually began not long after the Wildcats debuted a series of uniforms featuring color gradients in 2016.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO