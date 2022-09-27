Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
Dude Perfect partners with San Antonio architecture firm for new headquarters
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — YouTube stunt artists Dude Perfect enlisted San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland Partners to develop a Dude Perfect sports and entertainment venue and headquarters. “The Dudes have been amazing collaborators. From a creative standpoint, I would put them up against anybody that we’ve worked with,”...
KTSA
‘Corny Maze’ returning to Traders Village in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traders Village in San Antonio is celebrating the Fifth Anniversary of its 10-acre ‘Corny Maze.’. The attraction opens in October and will be open weekends through November from 10:10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. “The maze features three different designs. One maze is specifically...
KTSA
New special needs facility opening near Morgan’s Wonderland in October
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative is taking its commitment to inclusion and special needs focus to the next level with a new, $45 million facility located near Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio. The Multi-Assistance Center (MAC) will focus on connecting people with special needs...
KTSA
Faulty wiring likely cause of fire that destroyed storage sheds behind San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several small shacks behind a home on the South side have been destroyed in an early morning fire. FOX 29 reports San Antonio Firefighters got the call at around 2 A.M. from a home on Mission Road. The homeowner telling them that he heard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTSA
CPS Energy sending crews to Jacksonville in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival to assist with repairs after the storm moves through. The assistance was requested by Jacksonville Electric Authority. “Our crews are among the best in the business at getting the lights back...
KTSA
Pedestrian killed on San Antonio Highway, traffic rerouted for several hours
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to the Southbound lanes of Highway 281 early Thursday morning where a pedestrian was killed. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 6 A.M. near Sunset Road on the North side in an area between Jones Maltsberger and Loop 410.
KTSA
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing 13 year old
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 13 year old San Antonio boy is missing and police are hoping you can help locate him. Aiden Anthony Guevara was last seen riding his bike in the 200 block of Bradford Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Aiden is 4 feet 8 inches tall and...
KTSA
CPS Energy rebate credits to appear on December bill
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy announced Tuesday the $42.5 million rebate approved by the San Antonio City Council will appear on December bills. The city council approved the rebate earlier this month as part of the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget. It was not clear at the time of the budget’s approval whether the credits would appear on the November or December bill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTSA
17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is behind bars on charges he ran over a man after they started arguing in a convenience store parking lot. 29 year old Milton Tejeda was killed September 21 in a parking lot near the intersection of Ramsgate and Stockbridge.
KTSA
Police looking for north side missing teen with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing teenager last seen early Monday. Investigators say 17-year-old Tyrecce “TJ” Roberts disappeared from the 80 block of Viking Oak on the north east side. Police say Roberts has a medical condition and...
KTSA
New Braunfels High School student arrested for calling in threat that resulted in hours long lockdown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old New Braunfels High School student has been arrested on charges he called in a false tip about a gun on the campus. The September 8 incident involved more than 100 officers who responded to the school after they were told someone on campus had a gun. The threat led to a lockdown that lasted well into the evening, with students waiting at the school’s football stadium until the lockdown was lifted.
KTSA
SAPD looking for two suspects after robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery at a south side Burlington Coat Factory. Investigators say the robbery happened in the 2900-hundred block of SW Military Drive, and Crime Stoppers is offering a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTSA
SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted in connection to shooting on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crime Stoppers San Antonio is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on the northwest side. The San Antonio Police Department is releasing surveillance video that shows the suspect, but now they...
KTSA
Human remains found in Comal County identified as missing Schertz man
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department says human remains found in Comal County earlier this month, are those of a 22 year old man who has been missing for more than a year. Jacob Dubois was last seen at his home in Schertz in March of...
KTSA
Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
KTSA
Trooper given Narcan after exposure to fentanyl in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety is recovering in the hospital after they were exposed to fentanyl. Texas DPS says in a Twitter post the Trooper was exposed to the synthetic opioid during a vehicle search in Bexar County. The post says the Trooper became ill after being exposed, and emergency responders used the overdose drug Narcan upon arrival.
Comments / 0