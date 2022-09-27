ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Dude Perfect partners with San Antonio architecture firm for new headquarters

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — YouTube stunt artists Dude Perfect enlisted San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland Partners to develop a Dude Perfect sports and entertainment venue and headquarters. “The Dudes have been amazing collaborators. From a creative standpoint, I would put them up against anybody that we’ve worked with,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

‘Corny Maze’ returning to Traders Village in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traders Village in San Antonio is celebrating the Fifth Anniversary of its 10-acre ‘Corny Maze.’. The attraction opens in October and will be open weekends through November from 10:10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. “The maze features three different designs. One maze is specifically...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

CPS Energy rebate credits to appear on December bill

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy announced Tuesday the $42.5 million rebate approved by the San Antonio City Council will appear on December bills. The city council approved the rebate earlier this month as part of the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget. It was not clear at the time of the budget’s approval whether the credits would appear on the November or December bill.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels High School student arrested for calling in threat that resulted in hours long lockdown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old New Braunfels High School student has been arrested on charges he called in a false tip about a gun on the campus. The September 8 incident involved more than 100 officers who responded to the school after they were told someone on campus had a gun. The threat led to a lockdown that lasted well into the evening, with students waiting at the school’s football stadium until the lockdown was lifted.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Trooper given Narcan after exposure to fentanyl in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety is recovering in the hospital after they were exposed to fentanyl. Texas DPS says in a Twitter post the Trooper was exposed to the synthetic opioid during a vehicle search in Bexar County. The post says the Trooper became ill after being exposed, and emergency responders used the overdose drug Narcan upon arrival.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

