Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis - " People are going to die. That's not hyperbole. People are going to die because of these budget cuts. And my colleagues will have the blood on their hands" Ellis is speaking about the $100 million of increased spending he and the Democratic majority were unable to push thRough when Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Jack Cagle denied the court a quorum. Instead, Harris County leadership must get by on between $60- $70 million more than they spent last year. Greg Groogan leads the panel in a lively discussion on the Harris County budget.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO