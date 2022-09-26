Read full article on original website
Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'
HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
For 2nd time, 2 Harris County commissioners skip meeting to prevent vote on new budget
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two members of Harris County Commissioners Court skipped a meeting Tuesday at which a vote was supposed to take place on a new budget and tax rate. It's the second time the Republican commissioners -- Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle -- skipped a meeting in order to prevent a vote from taking place. Without them present, there weren't enough commissioners to legally move forward. Four of the five commissioners must be present to meet quorum.
Harris County leaders working to solve 'massive problem' after thousands of evictions within 1 month
For a couple of years now, Harris county has seen thousands of evictions filed every month. One expert says there might be a reason for this.
fox26houston.com
Rodney Ellis and the harris County Budget
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis - " People are going to die. That's not hyperbole. People are going to die because of these budget cuts. And my colleagues will have the blood on their hands" Ellis is speaking about the $100 million of increased spending he and the Democratic majority were unable to push thRough when Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Jack Cagle denied the court a quorum. Instead, Harris County leadership must get by on between $60- $70 million more than they spent last year. Greg Groogan leads the panel in a lively discussion on the Harris County budget.
