ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'

HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

For 2nd time, 2 Harris County commissioners skip meeting to prevent vote on new budget

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two members of Harris County Commissioners Court skipped a meeting Tuesday at which a vote was supposed to take place on a new budget and tax rate. It's the second time the Republican commissioners -- Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle -- skipped a meeting in order to prevent a vote from taking place. Without them present, there weren't enough commissioners to legally move forward. Four of the five commissioners must be present to meet quorum.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Rodney Ellis and the harris County Budget

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis - " People are going to die. That's not hyperbole. People are going to die because of these budget cuts. And my colleagues will have the blood on their hands" Ellis is speaking about the $100 million of increased spending he and the Democratic majority were unable to push thRough when Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Jack Cagle denied the court a quorum. Instead, Harris County leadership must get by on between $60- $70 million more than they spent last year. Greg Groogan leads the panel in a lively discussion on the Harris County budget.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ramsey
Person
Lina Hidalgo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Republican#Democratic#Democrats#Harris Health
East Texas News

Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one

A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
aarp.org

Paper Shredding Events Are Back

Every two seconds, someone’s identity gets stolen. Shredding confidential documents you no longer need is an excellent way to protect yourself, and the AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to help. AARP Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department have joined forces to bring you a FREE community paper shredding event, so you can dispose of sensitive documents with confidence.
HOUSTON, TX
designdevelopmenttoday.com

ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas

ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
BROOKSHIRE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy