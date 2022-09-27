Read full article on original website
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
“The Essentials of Reproductive Justice: Access, Autonomy, Action”
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to “The Essentials of Reproductive Justice: Access, Autonomy, Action,” a series of conversations held Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Tinkham Veale University Center ballroom. This event has been specifically created for the...
Film showing: Manry at Sea: In the Wake of a Dream (2018)
The CWRU Film Society will host showings of Manry at Sea: In the Wake of a Dream (2018) Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. in Strosacker Auditorium. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community and the general public can purchase tickets, which are available on CampusGroups.
FRONT Triennial dance performance
The Department of Dance was invited to participate in the closing events for Cleveland’s FRONT Triennial Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. The performance will be held at the Portal sculpture by Noguchi at the Justice Center in Cleveland’s Civic Center District (1300 Ontario St.). United Kingdom-based artist...
Mindfulness Matters Week
Mindfulness Matters Week returns Oct. 18–20. The Case Western Reserve University community will have opportunities to learn about and practice mindfulness with Zoom presentations from mindfulness experts from across the United States. Learn more about and register for the events. “Meditation and the Brain”. Oct. 18. 1 to 2...
$2.1M committed to CWRU to study community-led equitable access to fresh and nutritious foods in Greater Cleveland
There are many initiatives that work to address nutrition inequality; however, these programs are often not coordinated with other aspects of the local food system. The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) is awarding an additional $1 million grant to Case Western Reserve University to build upon a 2018 Tipping Points grant by assessing efforts to improve food system equity through coordinated community-initiated engagement.
“It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant and Maternal Health”
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to a City Club of Cleveland forum titled “It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant and Maternal Health” Friday, Oct. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 850 Euclid Ave. This forum will take a look at...
CWRU helps students reach their goals
At Case Western Reserve University, your study of the humanities, social sciences and arts is defined by rich learning experiences that put you on the path to reaching your goals. Classes packed with thought-provoking discussions on critical topics, like:. ANTH 389: Study forensic anthropology to use theories of biology to...
Apply to be a mentor with WISER
The Women in Science and Engineering Roundtable (WISER) is seeking mentors for its Professional Mentoring Program. Mentors will meet with their mentees about once a month and attend two large events: the Professional Mentoring Orientation Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women and the WISER and Mentoring Banquet April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Linsalata Alumni Center.
Law’s Bryan Adamson discussed the Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development
Case Western Reserve University launches diversity training program for Cleveland-area lawyers and business leaders. cleveland.com: Bryan Adamson, the David L. Brennan Professor of Law, discussed the law school’s new Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development, designed to bolster both lawyers’ and business professionals’ credentials in diversity, equity and inclusion. “Despite all the efforts by law firms and legal organizations to increase diversity, we still have dismal numbers in terms of type and scope,” he said. “Something’s not working.”
Observe faculty colleagues in the classroom
The University Center for Innovation in Teaching and Education invites faculty members to participate in the inaugural Teachers Observing Teachers Experience (TOTEs). Case Western Reserve University faculty members have volunteered to open their classrooms to their peers in the spirit of sharing their passion for teaching and commitment to student learning.
Advancing new technologies to halt bleeding
Case Western Reserve University bioengineer awarded $2.5 million from U.S. Army to boost nanotechnology for treating wounded soldiers and patients with bleeding defects. The research arm of the U.S. Army has awarded Case Western Reserve University blood surrogate pioneer Anirban Sen Gupta a four-year, $2.5 million grant to advance and optimize his latest nanotechnology to stop bleeding from battlefield injuries.
5 things to know about… food insecurity
Hunger forces families in every community across the United States to make impossible choices. That is, according to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the country. To educate the public about hunger and encourage them to take action, the organization has designated September as Hunger Action Month, a call...
