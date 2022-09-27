The Women in Science and Engineering Roundtable (WISER) is seeking mentors for its Professional Mentoring Program. Mentors will meet with their mentees about once a month and attend two large events: the Professional Mentoring Orientation Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women and the WISER and Mentoring Banquet April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Linsalata Alumni Center.

