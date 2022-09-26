PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a Peoria woman was robbed Tuesday morning, she took matters into her own hands by crashing her vehicle into theirs before they could escape. Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Peoria police responded to an incident at the 3800 block of N. Columbus Avenue. They were approached by an adult woman who said she had been attacked by five women in a parking lot near her vehicle. The group of women then stole items from her car and fled.

