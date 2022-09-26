Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
25 years for Karrie Brunswig, driver in November’s deadly hit-and-run
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed 10-year-old Troy Erving in November 2021 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Karrie Brunswig appeared in court Thursday to receive her sentencing for an incident in which she was driving under the influence of cocaine when she was involved in a hit-and-run accident, resulting in the child’s death.
wcbu.org
Man charged with killing his wife and stepson in West Peoria
Authorities say a 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife and stepson at their West Peoria home. Rickey J. Payne was arrested on preliminary charges of murder, gun offenses, and obstructing justice, the Peoria County sheriff's office said late Thursday. He was being held at the Peoria County jail.
1027superhits.com
16-year-old facing First Degree Murder for shooting near Taft Homes
PEORIA, Ill — Peoria Police say they’ve taken a juvenile suspect into custody in connection with a deadly shooting near Taft Homes earlier this month. The teen is reportedly now facing murder charges. The shooting happened Tuesday, Sept. 20, when officers found 46-year-old Christopher Tilman of Mableton, Georgia...
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced to nearly 8 years on gun charge
A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to nearly eight years in prison on a weapons charge. U.S. District Judge Joe McDade sentenced Lamel Johnson, 39, to seven years and eight months for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors said Johnson acted as armed security during a...
WSPY NEWS
Man Facing Federal Charges Following False 911 Call in Fairbury
One person is facing federal charges after making a false 911 call. The Fairbury Police Department was called to the Prairie Central High School homecoming for a report of an active shooter with two fatalities around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington felon sentenced for possession of a firearm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was sentenced Wednesday for possession of a firearm as a felon. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 39-year-old Lamel Johnson was sentenced to 92 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
25newsnow.com
Alleged dog abuser back in Peoria County jail
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirms to 25 News that a man charged in connection with an animal cruelty case, has been arrested. Watkins says Nicholas Prince was arrested on Thursday by Sheriff Deputies. Prince was indicted in August on a felony animal cruelty charge,...
Central Illinois Proud
Victim helps catch robbery suspects by crashing into their car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a Peoria woman was robbed Tuesday morning, she took matters into her own hands by crashing her vehicle into theirs before they could escape. Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Peoria police responded to an incident at the 3800 block of N. Columbus Avenue. They were approached by an adult woman who said she had been attacked by five women in a parking lot near her vehicle. The group of women then stole items from her car and fled.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Sheriff’s Office charges husband in West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria county deputies are identifying a man now charged in the deaths of his wife and step-child found shot to death inside a West Peoria home early Thursday. Deputies responded around 8:20 a.m. to a home along North Cedar Avenue and West Manor Parkway where...
1027superhits.com
Alleged animal abuser back in jail
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirms that a man charged in connection with an animal cruelty case has been arrested. Watkins says Nicholas Prince, of Dunlap, was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday. Prince was indicted in August on a felony animal cruelty charge,...
1470 WMBD
5 arrested for robbery, mob action in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to the area of N. Columbus and E. Northcrest Avenues regarding an aggravated battery and robbery incident. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who told them she was...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for West Peoria double homicide
UPDATE (9:13 p.m.) — A man was arrested in connection to a West Peoria double homicide Thursday. According to an update from the Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of endangering the life and health of a child, and obstructing justice.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted on 10 charges for alleged involvement in deadly crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on 10 charges after being accused of killing a woman while driving under the influence of drugs last September. Court records show 32-year-old Darien Davis is accused of having multiple drugs in his system, including cocaine, when he crashed on N. Sterling Avenue in Peoria. He was previously indicted on similar charges in December 2021.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for driving while high, causing traffic death
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on four counts of driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and unlawful restraint for a car crash that occurred in August, resulting in the death of a woman. Christopher Gene Clayton, 31, is charged with two...
25newsnow.com
Woman sentenced for 2021 hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman has been sentenced to spend the next 25 years of her life in prison after a 2021 hit-and-run that left a 10-year-old dead. Karrie Brunswig was sentenced for leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in the November 2021 incident that killed Troy Erving.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed over the weekend when she was hit by a vehicle in Bloomington. Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the woman is 29-year-old Yesenia Navarrete of Bloomington. An autopsy is pending and her death remains under investigation by Yoder’s […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified after fatal traffic crash in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after a traffic crash. Police say that around 10:59 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Center and Mulberry streets for a crash and learned a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian identified in deadly Saturday crash
UPDATE (4:04 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has confirmed that the pedestrian killed in Saturday’s crash was Yesenia Navarette, 29, of Bloomington. Navarette’s family shared that she “was able to share the gift of life” through organ donation. An autopsy is pending.
1470 WMBD
Woman found guilty but mentally ill on Woodford County murder charge
EUREKA, Ill. – A Washburn woman was found guilty but mentally ill by a Woodford County jury on a charge of First Degree Murder. Court records indicate Maya Nodine, 19, will be sentenced December 8th after last week’s conviction. The conviction comes after Nodine swerved her car intentionally...
aledotimesrecord.com
Vehicle abandoned after crashing into tree on North Kellogg Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A vehicle crashed into a tree and was abandoned in northeastern Galesburg Sunday night, according to a police report. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Kellogg Street at 9:17 p.m., where a silver, 2008 Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree in someone’s yard. Airbags had been deployed and the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but no one was with the vehicle. No witnesses reported seeing the crash, but one witness reported seeing a man running away from the scene following the crash.
