Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen take children to Miami to evacuate from Hurricane Ian… amid reported marital woes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have taken their children to their Miami home from their Tampa home base amid the onset of Hurricane Ian in the area, and rumors of marital troubles. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, headed south to Miami with 12-year-old son...
Yardbarker
Packers Tried Out Seven Players
Williams, 26, went undrafted out of BYU following the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Ravens during training camp but was waived coming out of the preseason. He returned to the team on the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit. The Ravens re-signed Williams to a futures deal for the 2021 season and tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent this past March, but later withdrew the tender.
NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday
Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian.
Packers.com
Let the guessing games begin
GREEN BAY – As is the common refrain around the NFL, six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is known for scheming to take away what opposing offenses do best. Since that hasn't necessarily been determined yet in regard to the Packers' 2022 offense, what the Patriots' defense will focus on Sunday at Lambeau Field remains a bit of a mystery, and Aaron Rodgers is fine keeping it that way.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers postpone Bruce Arians' Ring of Honor induction with Hurricane Ian looming
Tuesday may have given NFL fans the first real sign that the upcoming "Sunday Night Football" game between the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2-1 Kansas City Chiefs will not take place in Florida, as scheduled, due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. Per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' website,...
Green Bay Nation: Gritty victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 3 win. From Week 3 with Tom Brady, the quarterback with the […]
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams struggling separately, Cowherd says
Neither Aaron Rodgers nor Davante Adams is off to a great start since the latter departed Green Bay during the offseason. Rodgers and the Packers are 2-1 to start the season, but the offense isn't playing at the level it has at over the previous couple of seasons. The Packers rank 12th in offense, but just 27th in scoring through the first three games, averaging 16 points per game. Rodgers has also put up some middle-of-the-pack stats, ranking 21st in passing yards (684), tied for 13th in passing touchdowns (four), and ninth in passer rating (98.0).
Chiefs vs Bucs likely to see stadium change
TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT) – Several counties in Southwest Florida have been evacuated due to Hurricane Ian. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but changes are likely coming. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as early as Wednesday afternoon. The Buccaneers moved its practices to Miami […]
