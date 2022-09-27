ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gwyneth Paltrow turns 50: Check out her most ridiculously over-the-top and unrelatable moments over the years

By Jessica Wedemeyer
wonderwall.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
jewishbusinessnews.com

Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Concerned’ at Turning 50

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow has been known for her eccentricities over the years, such as comments she made on her Goop Website about life and sex. But now Paltrow has turned 50 years of age and is trying to be more serious about life with an extended post on Goop.
CELEBRITIES
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022

The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her biggest ‘regret’ stepparenting with Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow had a shaky start to stepparenting. The actress spoke with her husband, Brad Falchuk, on Tuesday’s episode of her “Goop” podcast about her biggest “regret” helping raise his two kids from a previous marriage. “I came onto it on tenterhooks,” the Emmy winner said, explaining that she had no “playbook” for the role beside the “archetypal evil stepmother” portrayal in media. Despite Paltrow’s initial “trepidation,” the “Shakespeare in Love” star eventually decided, “F–k it, these are my kids.” The Golden Globe winner, 50, no longer felt scared to “love” or “discipline” Isabella, 18, and Brody, 16, alongside her own two children...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
RadarOnline

Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video

Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Oscar Winner#Wonderwall Com
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show

Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
CELEBRITIES
People

Ashton Kutcher Says He Was 'Drunk' When He First Told Mila Kunis 'I Love You'

The That 70s Show alum revealed the details of his big relationship moment to country singer Kenny Chesney during an episode of his new Peloton running series Ashton Kutcher is opening up about the moment he confessed his love for Mila Kunis.  In a clip from Kutcher's new Peloton running series, Our Future Selves, the That 70s Show alum, 44, shared how he broke the news to his now-wife with the help of his guest, country singer Kenny Chesney.  "The first time I told my wife that I love...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Eva Mendes reveals her plans while in Australia with Ryan Gosling

American actress Eva Mendes has revealed that she will be appearing at a charity event for Ronald McDonald House while in Australia with husband Ryan Gosling. Gosling, Mendes and their two children touched down in Sydney on Thursday ahead of filming his new movie The Fall Guy which co-stars Emily Blunt.
WORLD
msn.com

Ryan Reynolds’ Time Tribute to Joe Alwyn Seemingly Includes a Taylor Swift Easter Egg

Ryan Reynolds and Joe Alwyn's friendship stemmed from our favorite love story. The Conversations with Friends star was honored in this year's 2022 Time100 Next list—which features a mix of leaders, advocates and actors, including Keke Palmer, Sydney Sweeney and more. In his complementary profile, the Deadpool actor swooped in to praise Joe and discussed their years long relationship (which seems to coincide perfectly with the amount of time Joe's been dating Taylor Swift).
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy