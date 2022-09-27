Gwyneth Paltrow turns 50: Check out her most ridiculously over-the-top and unrelatable moments over the years

Gwyneth Paltrow had a shaky start to stepparenting. The actress spoke with her husband, Brad Falchuk, on Tuesday’s episode of her “Goop” podcast about her biggest “regret” helping raise his two kids from a previous marriage. “I came onto it on tenterhooks,” the Emmy winner said, explaining that she had no “playbook” for the role beside the “archetypal evil stepmother” portrayal in media. Despite Paltrow’s initial “trepidation,” the “Shakespeare in Love” star eventually decided, “F–k it, these are my kids.” The Golden Globe winner, 50, no longer felt scared to “love” or “discipline” Isabella, 18, and Brody, 16, alongside her own two children...

