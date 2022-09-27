Gwyneth Paltrow turns 50: Check out her most ridiculously over-the-top and unrelatable moments over the years

Read full article on original website
Related
jewishbusinessnews.com
Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Concerned’ at Turning 50
Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow has been known for her eccentricities over the years, such as comments she made on her Goop Website about life and sex. But now Paltrow has turned 50 years of age and is trying to be more serious about life with an extended post on Goop.
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her biggest ‘regret’ stepparenting with Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow had a shaky start to stepparenting. The actress spoke with her husband, Brad Falchuk, on Tuesday’s episode of her “Goop” podcast about her biggest “regret” helping raise his two kids from a previous marriage. “I came onto it on tenterhooks,” the Emmy winner said, explaining that she had no “playbook” for the role beside the “archetypal evil stepmother” portrayal in media. Despite Paltrow’s initial “trepidation,” the “Shakespeare in Love” star eventually decided, “F–k it, these are my kids.” The Golden Globe winner, 50, no longer felt scared to “love” or “discipline” Isabella, 18, and Brody, 16, alongside her own two children...
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
RELATED PEOPLE
Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video
Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Ashton Kutcher says he and Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’
Ashton Kutcher recently teased that he and his wife Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’ in 2011. The coincidence didn’t stop there, with one of his costars pointing out another parallel.
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd hit the dance floor
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 is here with stars like Shangela and Trevor Donovan joining pros on the dance floor. Here's how to watch "DWTS" 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlize Theron Recalls Having 'No Control' Over Her Costumes in Early Acting Days
Charlize Theron is opening up about a "belittling" experience from the beginning of her acting career, when she said she felt a male director wanted her to look more "f---able" on set. Theron, 47, explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that directors giving her no control over what she'd...
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Return
The newsroom drama is only just beginning. The Morning Show season 2 wrapped up in November 2021, but fans area already thirsty for more of the Apple TV+ drama — and they aren’t the only ones. “I saw Jen Aniston last night,” Reese Witherspoon told Extra in December...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blake Lively reveals 4th pregnancy on her own terms, slams paparazzi
Blake Lively has confirmed that she and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth child.
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show
Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was 'Drunk' When He First Told Mila Kunis 'I Love You'
The That 70s Show alum revealed the details of his big relationship moment to country singer Kenny Chesney during an episode of his new Peloton running series Ashton Kutcher is opening up about the moment he confessed his love for Mila Kunis. In a clip from Kutcher's new Peloton running series, Our Future Selves, the That 70s Show alum, 44, shared how he broke the news to his now-wife with the help of his guest, country singer Kenny Chesney. "The first time I told my wife that I love...
thebrag.com
Eva Mendes reveals her plans while in Australia with Ryan Gosling
American actress Eva Mendes has revealed that she will be appearing at a charity event for Ronald McDonald House while in Australia with husband Ryan Gosling. Gosling, Mendes and their two children touched down in Sydney on Thursday ahead of filming his new movie The Fall Guy which co-stars Emily Blunt.
msn.com
Ryan Reynolds’ Time Tribute to Joe Alwyn Seemingly Includes a Taylor Swift Easter Egg
Ryan Reynolds and Joe Alwyn's friendship stemmed from our favorite love story. The Conversations with Friends star was honored in this year's 2022 Time100 Next list—which features a mix of leaders, advocates and actors, including Keke Palmer, Sydney Sweeney and more. In his complementary profile, the Deadpool actor swooped in to praise Joe and discussed their years long relationship (which seems to coincide perfectly with the amount of time Joe's been dating Taylor Swift).
'Don't Worry Darling' tops box office with $19 million debut despite drama surrounding Olivia Wilde film
"Don't Worry Darling" did not disappoint at the box office, darling. Olivia Wilde's sophomore release earned $19.2 million domestically, nabbing the top spot across theatrical releases nationwide. The psychological thriller, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll, also scored almost $11 million in the...
Comments / 0