WITHERITE LAW GROUP TO SURPRISE TWO DFW TEACHERS WITH $1000 EACH TO HELP MEET THE NEEDS OF LOCAL CLASSROOMS

Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Allied Supply Chain Support & Services Inc.
Allied Supply Chain Support & Services Inc. (Allied-SCSS) is a federally certified Black Owned Management Consulting firm established in 2013, that specializes in Business Development Consulting and Coaching. Allied-SCSS has a successful track record of managing risk, mitigating loss severity and consistently outperforming client and industry benchmarks. Their proprietary Follow the Blueprint Series Training Program was developed to ensure economic development, business capacity and technical performance. Visit the website: https://www.allied-scss.com/ Contact: 1402 Corinth St., Suite 143 Dallas, Texas 75215, 833.242.7277 info@allied-scss.com.
Servant Leader Remembered
Byron Channing Lattimore, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Byron was born July 20, 1969 in Dallas, Texas, he was 53. A graduate of Tyler Street Christian Academy in Dallas, Lattimore received a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Texas Southern University, where he represented his school as a member of a five-person team in a nationally televised intercollegiate quiz bowl competition, and was selected as one of four Marketing/ Sales Interns for the Houston Astros, from a field of 5000 students.
Buy Black Business Spotlight: BLACKLIT
For the past three years, BLACKLIT has been home to the first monthly subscription box to exclusively highlight Black authors and entrepreneurs, helping to support, promote, and bring visibility to Black authors and Black-owned businesses. Inside every box, subscribers receive a book a Black author, a shirt, and 3-5 products from Black-owned businesses. Founded by local educator & diversity/inclusion advocate, Founder & CEO, Nia-Tayler Clark, BLACKLIT’s mission is to help close the literacy gap, to increase representation, and to cultivate conversations that bring unity across racial divides. Contact: Store 4050 McEwen Rd. Suite 9150, Dallas Tx. 75244, Store hours Tue-Sat 11 am – 6 pm. Website: www.iamblacklit.com.
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Cimone Key Creative Studio
Cimone Key is the founder and chief executive officer of Cimone Key Creative Studio. Growing up from coast to coast, with roots extending back to Germany, Cimone is well-traveled and well-versed in the world of design, connection, and entrepreneurship. Empowering Creative Leaders. Through her resilience and leadership, Cimone has emerged as a leading expert, advocate, and voice for the next generation of creative change-makers. By creating a table where all are welcome, she continues to spearhead a new direction for Dallas businesses, culture, and society.
SHE’S A LADY!
When the Grambling State University (GSU) World Famed Tiger Marching Band takes to the field on Saturday for the State Fair Classic in Dallas, many will see something they’ve never seen before — a female band director!. Dr. Nikole Roebuck knows she is in an elite club, especially...
Council Honors Former Mayor, Assistant City Manager by Renaming Building￼
The Garland City Council is renaming one of its major facilities to honor Ron Jones, a three-term Mayor and prior to that, a leader of City staff for nearly three decades. The Ronald E. Jones Municipal Building at 800 Main St. is home to the City’s permitting processes, its planners, engineers, transportation officials and others who are at the heart of Garland’s day-to-day operations. Prior to Council’s unanimous resolution at its Sept. 20 meeting, the facility was the Main Street Municipal Building.
A Call for New Leadership – Intoducing Faith Johnson
I’m so excited to introduce myself to those of you I haven’t had the privilege to meet yet. I’m Faith Johnson and I’m running for Dallas County District Attorney. It is my great honor to be featured in the Texas Metro News, I Messenger and Garland Journal because these publications are a testament to the longstanding and deeply-rooted talent and thriving nature of the Black community.
