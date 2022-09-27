WITHERITE LAW GROUP TO SURPRISE TWO DFW TEACHERS WITH $1000 EACH TO HELP MEET THE NEEDS OF LOCAL CLASSROOMS

Cimone Key is the founder and chief executive officer of Cimone Key Creative Studio. Growing up from coast to coast, with roots extending back to Germany, Cimone is well-traveled and well-versed in the world of design, connection, and entrepreneurship. Empowering Creative Leaders. Through her resilience and leadership, Cimone has emerged as a leading expert, advocate, and voice for the next generation of creative change-makers. By creating a table where all are welcome, she continues to spearhead a new direction for Dallas businesses, culture, and society.

