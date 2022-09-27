Read full article on original website
Tia Mowry Reps Oversized Denim Shirt & Joplin Booties to Share Mom Lifestyle
Tia Mowry changed from a sweatsuit to a chic denim oversized blouse with sparkling Joplin ankle booties as she strutted about her house. In her Instagram video promoting CVS Pharmacy’s CarePass, Mowry showed what the mom’s life is all about. The rhinestoned ankle boots stole the show, with a heel to add height to the entire outfit. The buckle on the top of the bootie cinched the shoe to her leg. The sparkles on the shoe tied in the shine of her hoop earrings, making the accessories elevate the denim top. The actress left her denim blouse unbelted, which billowed out...
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber-Approved Brand EB Denim Drops Fall 2022 Collection
Los Angeles-based brand EB Denim has just unveiled its Fall 2022 collection, delivering new denim pieces that are dying to be seen. The star of the show are the Gemini jeans as the inventive style is expertly crafted from two separate jeans, representing the spirit of the zodiac’s charming twins. Months in the making, the reworked vintage denim jeans is founder Elena Bonvicini’s favorite and most intricate piece she’s ever created. The jeans spend four weeks in the wash and are crafted with 100 different pattern pieces to achieve the dual vintage tones, resulting in a truly unique style.
Hypebae
Cara Delevingne Joins Forces with G-Star
Model and actor Cara Delevingne teamed up with iconic denim brand G-Star for an all-new Fall 2022 campaign centered around uniqueness. Speaking about the decision to partner with Delevingne in a press release, G-Star noted that “she fits in perfectly with the brand’s tradition of working with unique talents. Delevingne is a ‘true original’ through her rebellious, outspoken character and her ability to show different aspects to her personality.”
Addison Rae Stays Cozy In Ugg Boots With Boy Shorts & Tank Top For Pilates Class
Addison Rae served a monochromatic style moment complete with cozy fall footwear. The social media sensation was spotted leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood, Calif., today. Although the fall season has officially started, Rae was dressed in lightweight separates for the workout session. Her outfit consisted of a cropped pullover shirt and black tank top. She complemented boy pieces with tiny low-rise boy shorts. Sticking to a chill vibe, Rae accessorized with round glasses, dainty earrings and a thin necklace. The media personality opted for a fresh face with no makeup and kept her straight brunette tresses away from her face...
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Tibi RTW Spring 2023
Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has launched another iconic partnership. On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
Megan Fox Takes a Major Fashion Risk in the Wildest Lace-Up Pants
Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram Megan Fox is a fashion risk-taker. The actress nearly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in a pair of lace-up pants. The Transformers star, 36, showed off the look via Instagram on Tuesday, September 27, and it was almost too hot to handle. She nearly bared all in the green crocodile-embossed bottoms that […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
Look: Christie Brinkley Shares Throwback to Momentous SI Swimsuit Photoshoot With Her Daughters
SI Swimsuit Model Christie Brinkley shared the sweetest post to celebrate her two girls on National Daughters Day on Sunday, Sept. 25. She threw it back to when she, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook posed together for SI Swimsuit in 2017. "I have two daughters, so I feel double...
Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Bday with YG, Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless
Lil Wayne got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration ... with a star-studded birthday party fit for the legendary rapper!!!. Sources close to Weezy tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the shindig went down at popular L.A. hot spot, The Nice Guy -- and several close friends and family members -- including all 4 of his children, flew in from New Orleans for the event.
Hypebae
Rihanna’s Short Superbowl Announcement Manicure Puts the Navy on Notice
The Rihanna Navy is in full effect as the announcement of the new mom headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show was recently announced. In true Rih fashion, she confirmed the news via Instagram with a single shot of her hand holding a football, telling us everything we needed to know. Although the focus is around the information shared, as we haven’t seen a live Rihanna performance in ages, our eyes couldn’t help but go straight to Rih’s manicure choice. The Fenty Beauty founder opted for a short and still sassy french manicure with a pale pink base and milk bath white tips. It’s a dramatic difference from the singer’s strong nail game we’re accustomed to.
These 8 Fall Staples Will Go With Your Favorite Jeans and Black Boots
When you think about your fall wardrobe staples, there's a strong chance jeans and black boots come to mind. I, for one, wear these two pieces on the regular to create some of my favorite looks. I also enjoy the items because they're highly versatile. While you may already have...
Keke Palmer Boosts Baggy Y2K Denim Jacket & Thigh-High Slit Skirt With Ugg Ultra Mini Platforms
Keke Palmer took a sensational street style ensemble to new heights while out in New York City on Sept. 14. The “Nope” star strut through the streets of the Big Apple in a Y2K-inspired outfit. Palmer looked cute and cozy for a beautiful day out in a cropped...
hypebeast.com
Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway
Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
