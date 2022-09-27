ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Hudson News Network

Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate

GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester County Office for Women names project director

WHITE PLAINS – The Westchester County Office for Women has named former Pound Ridge Police Chief David Ryan as project director for the county’s Westchester County Domestic Violence High-Risk Team. He will serve in the post, through a contract with Hope’s Door, a Westchester-based domestic violence services provider...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Acting council chair seeking city resident to replace Salem

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Democrats on the Poughkeepsie Common Council are unable to come to a consensus regarding the appointment of a new chairperson for the council. The seat became vacant when Councilmember-At-Large when Sarah Salem resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury of misdemeanor DWI on September 20th.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Seven fatal overdoses in August shock Ulster County

It was a celebratory moment: fist-bumps and high-fives all around. New York State attorney general Letitia James headed to the podium to announce one of the largest drug busts in Ulster County and the surrounding area. The arrests took down a major pipeline from Albany through Ulster County. Then, not even two months later, several local people died from overdoses in a span of little more than a week this past August, as reported in Hudson Valley One.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam Sheriff seeking witnesses to fatal crash in Putnam Valley

CARMEL – Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville and his department are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Mahopac resident Tuesday night. The crash occurred on September 27th just before 9 p.m. on Wood Street in Putnam Valley. McConville said his agency responded at 8:55 p.m....
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance

GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Despite recent drought, Beacon has ample water supply

BEACON – Florida may be underwater as Hurricane Ian continues to hammer the Sunshine State, but during the recent summer drought in the Mid-Hudson Valley, one community had an ample supply of water. Mayor Lee Kyriacou said the City of Beacon is fortunate because it has several water sources.
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress

POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

