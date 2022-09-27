Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate
GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… ‘Operation Final Blow’ nets 36 people, drugs and guns in three-state operation
PORT JERVIS – Thirty-three people have been arrested, including a Monticello school teacher and football coach, in a series of coordinated raids in Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey. Three others are wanted in connection with the same massive drug takedown. Operation Final Blow...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester County Office for Women names project director
WHITE PLAINS – The Westchester County Office for Women has named former Pound Ridge Police Chief David Ryan as project director for the county’s Westchester County Domestic Violence High-Risk Team. He will serve in the post, through a contract with Hope’s Door, a Westchester-based domestic violence services provider...
Former Haverstraw deputy mayor pleads guilty to grand larceny
The Rockland County DA’s office says Emily Dominguez, 51, and her 56-year-old sister, Janice, admitted guilt last week.
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Acting council chair seeking city resident to replace Salem
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Democrats on the Poughkeepsie Common Council are unable to come to a consensus regarding the appointment of a new chairperson for the council. The seat became vacant when Councilmember-At-Large when Sarah Salem resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury of misdemeanor DWI on September 20th.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Seven fatal overdoses in August shock Ulster County
It was a celebratory moment: fist-bumps and high-fives all around. New York State attorney general Letitia James headed to the podium to announce one of the largest drug busts in Ulster County and the surrounding area. The arrests took down a major pipeline from Albany through Ulster County. Then, not even two months later, several local people died from overdoses in a span of little more than a week this past August, as reported in Hudson Valley One.
Officials warn of electric bill scam in Sullivan County
The scammers are contacting residents to say that their electric bills are overdue.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam Sheriff seeking witnesses to fatal crash in Putnam Valley
CARMEL – Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville and his department are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Mahopac resident Tuesday night. The crash occurred on September 27th just before 9 p.m. on Wood Street in Putnam Valley. McConville said his agency responded at 8:55 p.m....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Plattekill police chief being investigated for crashing police vehicle in New Jersey
PLATTEKILL – Police Chief Joe Ryan, a member of the department since 1996 and chief since 2007 is being investigated by the Plattekill Town Board following an accident with his official vehicle while on personal family business in New Jersey. Chief Ryan was in his police department vehicle while...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC shooting suspect apprehended after chase and manhunt in Putnam Valley
CARMEL – Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a New York City shooting. Deputies joined other police agencies in the chase of the vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway on Monday afternoon. Shyvarie Hernandez, a 40-year-old Bronx man...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance
GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting
A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
2-car crash in Putnam Valley leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9 p.m. on Wood Street near Meadow Crest Drive.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Despite recent drought, Beacon has ample water supply
BEACON – Florida may be underwater as Hurricane Ian continues to hammer the Sunshine State, but during the recent summer drought in the Mid-Hudson Valley, one community had an ample supply of water. Mayor Lee Kyriacou said the City of Beacon is fortunate because it has several water sources.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress
POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
Orange County Democrats elect youngest chair leader in New York state
Zak Constantine, 22, was elected as the new chairman at the county reorganizational meeting last week in Wallkill.
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Neuhaus unveils 2023 budget with lowest Orange County tax rate in 46 years
GOSHEN – The Orange County 2023 budget, proposed by County Executive Steven Neuhaus, comes in at $890 million, up from the $813 million 2022 spending plan. He unveiled the new budget at a meeting of the County Association of Mayors and Town Supervisors Tuesday night. It includes the lowest...
