Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Ex-Yankees prospect, N.J. native on the move (again) after being designated for assignment (again)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Ford is on the move. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment on Wednesday. Ford signed with the Angels last month after being released by the Atlanta Braves. In 28 games with Los Angeles, Ford hit .231 with three home runs and five RBI.
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
The Marlins tried inviting 'all Mets fans' for Braves series in the saddest marketing email
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves went into Tuesday’s MLB action separated by just one game in the NL East standings. And with just eight games left in the regular season, the two teams have plenty of meaningful baseball left — including a three-game series in Atlanta.
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Yankees, Cardinals clinch divisions
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
Braves Move in to First Place After Mets' 6-4 Loss to Marlins
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are now tied for the National League East division lead after the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins at home, 6-4, and the Braves came out on top of the Nationals in Washington D.C. Tuesday night.
How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to avoid the sweep and keep their postseason hopes alive as they take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and predictions
The Baltimore Orioles (80-75) and Boston Red Sox (74-81) meet for a Thursday matinee to close out a 4-game series. First pitch at Fenway Park is slated for 1:35 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Orioles vs. Red Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Yankees celebrate AL East title in style
This means a lot to the New York Yankees and rightfully so. This team has been through plenty of ups and downs over the years, watching the Boston Red Sox dominate the division. Well, NY can call themselves AL East champions. This is their second division title since 2012. The...
Yanks Clinch AL East 1st Round Bye Judge Still at 60 HRs Mets Lose, Sox Win
In MLB Tuesday, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 5-2 and with the win, clinched the AL East and a 1st Round bye in the Playoffs. It is their 1st Div. Championship since 2019. Aaron Judge remained at 60 Home Runs. The Mets lost to the Marlins 6-4. Pete Alonso...
