Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
Newburgh man convicted for torching own restaurant
An Orange County Court jury convicted a Newburgh man on Monday for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant in 2017.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… ‘Operation Final Blow’ nets 36 people, drugs and guns in three-state operation
PORT JERVIS – Thirty-three people have been arrested, including a Monticello school teacher and football coach, in a series of coordinated raids in Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey. Three others are wanted in connection with the same massive drug takedown. Operation Final Blow...
Former Haverstraw deputy mayor pleads guilty to grand larceny
The Rockland County DA’s office says Emily Dominguez, 51, and her 56-year-old sister, Janice, admitted guilt last week.
New Jersey Globe
Newark official gets two years in prison
A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
News 12
Authorities: Restaurant owner pleads guilty to role in 2017 fire that destroyed own establishment
Authorities say an Orange County restaurant owner was convicted Monday of an arson that destroyed his restaurant in 2017. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, had been charged with arson and conspiracy. Prosecutors said he conspired with his nephew’s wife, 38-year-old Marina Gjurashaj, in setting the fire to Andiamo’s Restaurant in Newburgh. She...
Landlord charged with homicide in deadly Long Island fire
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A landlord has been arrested in connection to a deadly fire on Long Island.It happened Monday on the second floor of a house in Hempstead.READ MORE: 1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt and several displaced when fire rips through home in HempsteadPolice say the landlord is charged with criminally negligent homicide for failing to have fire alarms in the home.A woman who lived upstairs died at the scene, and two men who lived upstairs were injured.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
talkofthesound.com
FedEx Driver from New Rochelle Arrested in iPhone Identity Theft Scam
WARSAW, NY (September 28, 2022) — Jerome E. Ware, 59 of New Rochelle, NY, was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with Identity Theft – 1st, a D Felony, and Grand Larceny – 3rd, a D Felony.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Liberty resident threatens to kill man with metal knuckle knife
LIBERTY – A Village of Liberty man was released on his own recognizance as per the state’s bail reform laws after he allegedly threatened to kill another man with a metal knuckle knife during an argument in the area of North Main Street and Law Street in Liberty.
Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
NY Man Indicted On Federal Charges For Abducting PA Ex-GF's 13-Year-Old Daughter
A New York man has been indicted on federal charges for abducting his ex-girlfriend's young daughter from Pennsylvania and bringing her to Brooklyn, authorities said. Duane Taylor, 47, made his first appearance in federal court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on kidnapping charges on Thursday, Sept. 22. He's accused...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC shooting suspect apprehended after chase and manhunt in Putnam Valley
CARMEL – Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a New York City shooting. Deputies joined other police agencies in the chase of the vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway on Monday afternoon. Shyvarie Hernandez, a 40-year-old Bronx man...
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting
A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Plattekill police chief being investigated for crashing police vehicle in New Jersey
PLATTEKILL – Police Chief Joe Ryan, a member of the department since 1996 and chief since 2007 is being investigated by the Plattekill Town Board following an accident with his official vehicle while on personal family business in New Jersey. Chief Ryan was in his police department vehicle while...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Seven fatal overdoses in August shock Ulster County
It was a celebratory moment: fist-bumps and high-fives all around. New York State attorney general Letitia James headed to the podium to announce one of the largest drug busts in Ulster County and the surrounding area. The arrests took down a major pipeline from Albany through Ulster County. Then, not even two months later, several local people died from overdoses in a span of little more than a week this past August, as reported in Hudson Valley One.
Yorktown police arrest 2 in car chase; 1 sought for attempted murder in NYC
Authorities say two suspects were caught following a car chase, including one suspect wanted for an attempted murder in New York City.
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Brooklyn landlord gets 6 months in jail after tenant dies jumping from burning building
A Flatbush landlord was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison in connection with a 2019 two-alarm fire at his illegally subdivided apartment building that left a 70-year-old tenant dead and injured six others, the Brooklyn D.A.’s office said.
