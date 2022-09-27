ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
Goshen, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Goshen, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
New Jersey Globe

Newark official gets two years in prison

A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Landlord charged with homicide in deadly Long Island fire

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A landlord has been arrested in connection to a deadly fire on Long Island.It happened Monday on the second floor of a house in Hempstead.READ MORE: 1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt and several displaced when fire rips through home in HempsteadPolice say the landlord is charged with criminally negligent homicide for failing to have fire alarms in the home.A woman who lived upstairs died at the scene, and two men who lived upstairs were injured.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Tax Fraud#Crime#An Orange County Court#Andiamo
Mid-Hudson News Network

Liberty resident threatens to kill man with metal knuckle knife

LIBERTY – A Village of Liberty man was released on his own recognizance as per the state’s bail reform laws after he allegedly threatened to kill another man with a metal knuckle knife during an argument in the area of North Main Street and Law Street in Liberty.
LIBERTY, NY
PIX11

Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
101.5 WPDH

Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
PORT JERVIS, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Seven fatal overdoses in August shock Ulster County

It was a celebratory moment: fist-bumps and high-fives all around. New York State attorney general Letitia James headed to the podium to announce one of the largest drug busts in Ulster County and the surrounding area. The arrests took down a major pipeline from Albany through Ulster County. Then, not even two months later, several local people died from overdoses in a span of little more than a week this past August, as reported in Hudson Valley One.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy