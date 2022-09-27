The emotions of the past week seemed to pour out of the New York Yankees’ most beloved player when he finally made contact with No. 61. Aaron Judge was homerless in his previous seven games, and the pressure was mounting each day that passed without a ball that left the yard. Then the Yankees' slugger, sitting on 60 home runs on the season, took a walk around the batter’s box after he fouled off a 3-2 sinker from left-hander Tim Mayza in the seventh inning Wednesday in Toronto.

BRONX, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO