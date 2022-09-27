ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NJ.com

History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown

TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
Yardbarker

The Mets Hold A Slim Lead With Time Running Out

As the vast majority of us expected entering the month of September, the race for the National League East crown is coming right down to the wire. The New York Mets are ahead of the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves by a game-and-a-half, with a magic number of eight to ultimately secure their first division crown since 2015.
NJ.com

What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher

TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
NJ.com

Giants draft bust sparks Dolphins-Bengals war of words

Let the trash-talking begin. Former New York Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple is the center of attention ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Why, you ask?. It goes back to last season, when Apple trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of...
FOX Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Judge ties Maris!

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees clinched the AL East on Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. On Wednesday, Judge smacked his 61st home run, tying Roger Maris' long-standing American League record. Here's how Judge fared on Wednesday:. Fifth at-bat: Groundout. Judge grounded out in...
NJ.com

Mets face important pitching decision in the playoffs

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has a big one to make about his pitching staff before the MLB playoffs. The top of his rotation is a lock with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom set to lead the way as co-aces (assuming both stay healthy). BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
FOX Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge can finally celebrate his home run milestone

The emotions of the past week seemed to pour out of the New York Yankees’ most beloved player when he finally made contact with No. 61. Aaron Judge was homerless in his previous seven games, and the pressure was mounting each day that passed without a ball that left the yard. Then the Yankees' slugger, sitting on 60 home runs on the season, took a walk around the batter’s box after he fouled off a 3-2 sinker from left-hander Tim Mayza in the seventh inning Wednesday in Toronto.
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
