Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
Yardbarker
The Mets Hold A Slim Lead With Time Running Out
As the vast majority of us expected entering the month of September, the race for the National League East crown is coming right down to the wire. The New York Mets are ahead of the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves by a game-and-a-half, with a magic number of eight to ultimately secure their first division crown since 2015.
Ex-Yankees prospect, N.J. native on the move (again) after being designated for assignment (again)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Ford is on the move. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment on Wednesday. Ford signed with the Angels last month after being released by the Atlanta Braves. In 28 games with Los Angeles, Ford hit .231 with three home runs and five RBI.
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
Michael Kay, John Sterling call Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run (VIDEOS)
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ club and American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday. Michael Kay had the call on YES Network. You can see it here. “And the 3-2, drilled deep to left field! This could be...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher
TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
61 (and counting): Yankees slugger Aaron Judge ties American League home run record
Having a season for the ages, Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' New York Yankees and American League record that has stood since 1961.
Giants draft bust sparks Dolphins-Bengals war of words
Let the trash-talking begin. Former New York Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple is the center of attention ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Why, you ask?. It goes back to last season, when Apple trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of...
How Yankees made big Aaron Judge decision that led to record-tying home run
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone approached with his best player for a quick meeting in the midst of Tuesday night’s champagne spraying, beer-pouring AL East title celebration. “What do you think about tomorrow,” Boone asked.
FOX Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Judge ties Maris!
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees clinched the AL East on Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. On Wednesday, Judge smacked his 61st home run, tying Roger Maris' long-standing American League record. Here's how Judge fared on Wednesday:. Fifth at-bat: Groundout. Judge grounded out in...
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
Major League Baseball says use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year
Mets face important pitching decision in the playoffs
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has a big one to make about his pitching staff before the MLB playoffs. The top of his rotation is a lock with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom set to lead the way as co-aces (assuming both stay healthy). BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
FOX Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge can finally celebrate his home run milestone
The emotions of the past week seemed to pour out of the New York Yankees’ most beloved player when he finally made contact with No. 61. Aaron Judge was homerless in his previous seven games, and the pressure was mounting each day that passed without a ball that left the yard. Then the Yankees' slugger, sitting on 60 home runs on the season, took a walk around the batter’s box after he fouled off a 3-2 sinker from left-hander Tim Mayza in the seventh inning Wednesday in Toronto.
MLB's 2022 postseason: Details for wild-card round, division series, LCS and World Series
What you need to know as the Major League Baseball playoffs near: How many teams qualify for MLB playoffs? Six teams each from the American League and National League will...
Yankees: Roger Maris Jr. takes shot at Barry Bonds amid Aaron Judge’s record chase
The day finally came. On Wednesday night, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying him with Roger Maris for most in franchise history over a single season. That is also the American League record. With one more home run, Judge would get both records...
iheart.com
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin
Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
