Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Yardbarker

3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos

After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sorrow For The 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are experiencing trouble on offense. They thought Trey Lance was the answer after trading up for him in last season’s draft. But he struggled during his two games as a starter in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. Unfortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t much help either,...
ESPN

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
Yardbarker

Takeaways from Last Night 49ers Game

Sunday night football shows the best of the best with drama and action from both teams. Last night was something a complete nightmare for the 49ers and Broncos offenses. In the game last night, the 49ers offense had only scored ten points in primetime. San Francisco and the Denver Broncos had the best team defenses, while both offenses produced only twenty-one points. The Niners lost to the Broncos because their offense was ineffective throughout the night. Some of the takeaways from this game is that the Niners’ offense without Mike McDaniel is complete mediocrity. Another takeaway is that the defense is solid and could carry the team if the offense performs well. The last takeaway from this game is that Jimmy Garoppolo is the least of their problem in QB depth. The San Francisco 49ers had many chances to take down a poor Denver Broncos team, but these problems cost them in the end.
Yardbarker

Giants Place WR Sterling Shepard On IR, Make Three Other Roster Moves

New York also signed DB Olaijah Griffin and WR Makai Polk to their practice squad on Wednesday. Shepard suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 and was coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2021 season as well. It’s a big blow to New York’s offense, as Shepard was their most reliable receiver and they don’t have a lot of depth behind him.
Yardbarker

Analyst: 49ers offense 'flat' without former OC Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel served as the run game coordinator and, more recently, the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers before the Miami Dolphins hired him as their new and current head coach this past winter. While McDaniel has the Dolphins at 3-0 heading into October, the 49ers are at 1-2...
