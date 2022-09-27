ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has started airing on Disney+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting...
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.02 - A Place We Came Together - Press Release

“A Place We Came Together” – When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest. Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation. After landing her first front page story, Yuna learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Big Sky - Episode 3.03 - A Brief History of Crime - Press Release

Big Sky: Deadly Trails: A Brief History of Crime (10/5) “A Brief History of Crime” – While investigating a scamming operation with Beau, Jenny discovers a connection to the crime that sends her reeling. Elsewhere, a camper at Sunny Day Excursions has gone missing, and Beau’s similarly stubborn daughter, Emily, is eager to solve the case. Yet, with Sunny determined to cover up loose ends, her digging might lead to more than she bargained for in the end. As all this and the hunt for the missing backpacker continue, Cassie and Denise run into a strange man on the side of the road who may just lead them down a new path on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Under the Bridge - Ordered to Series by Hulu

Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder.
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of September 26: Hard Truths and Shocks

Adam gets a shock from Chelsea while Jack gets his own shock, courtesy of Diane. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of September 26: Hard Truths and ShocksSoap Hub. The Y&R Spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease a search for answers, an unwarranted kiss, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these brand-new episodes.
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.03 - Americans And Their Dreams - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Americans and Their Dreams” – After Bob takes a step back from his busy work life, he decides to buy a boat to enjoy during his free time. Also, a newspaper comes to MaxDot to interview Goodwin, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Oct. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Grendel - Cancelled by Netflix - Being Shopped

Netflix will not be going forward with Grendel, a series based on the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series, which had an eight-episode order. Abubakr Ali is set to star in the titular role. The producers now have the option to shop the series elsewhere.
Reboot - Girlfriends - Review: This Is Not Network Television

One thing Reboot has managed to do just four episodes in is first and foremost cement itself as an ensemble comedy. This cast has so much chemistry together that I cannot get enough of the "writers room" scenes. What could have easily faltered in the hands of a lesser charismatic...
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 29th September 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.4 - The Principal's Office. American Gigolo - Episode 1.5 - The Escape Wheel. American Horror Story - Episode 11.9...
The Neighborhood - Episode 5.03 - Welcome To The Ballgame - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Welcome to the Ballgame” – When Malcolm treats Calvin, Dave, Gemma and Grover to VIP tickets to a Dodgers game, the outing isn’t quite a home run. Also, Marty’s movie night with fiancée Necie goes sideways when Tina decides to join, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Oct. 3 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Grey’s Anatomy - Season 19 - Marla Gibbs Joins Cast

Season 19 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy will be introducing a new group of surgical interns, and we will get to know them — and their families. Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons) has been cast in a multi-episode guest arc as Joyce Ward, grandmother of one of the new residents, Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), who lives in Seattle. Gibbs’ character will be introduced in Episode 1902 and will also appear in 1903. (Floyd’s character was originally announced as Simone Griffin. The last name has been changed to Griffith.)
The SpoilerTV Weekly Broadcast Ratings Table 2022/23

This is a new weekly feature where, for each week, we will list all the Primetime Broadcast Shows in a comparison table. You can click on the little Month tabs at the top to quickly see previous weeks tables. You can also see the weekly Avg for each network at...
Meet the Woman Who Could Finally Clue Us In to Elizabeth’s Murky Past!

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what does it mean that General Hospital‘s Elizabeth has sketched a picture of Finn’s late wife, Reiko? That’s the question everyone wants answered, especially fans who’ve grown increasingly frustrated with the slow-moving, confusing story. If the...
NCIS - Episode 20.03 - Unearth - Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Unearth” – When a dead body is found at an ancient burial site that is thought to be cursed, the team tries to determine the motive and the symbolism behind the crime. Also, as Torres continues therapy with Dr. Grace, he discovers that their lives are in danger, on the CBS Original Series NCIS, Monday, Oct 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
