The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)
Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
Where to Watch and Stream Death Doesn't Exist, and Love Doesn't Either Free Online
Cast: Antonella Saldicco Justina Bustos Agustín Sullivan Osmar Núñez Susana Pampín. Emilia is a young psychiatrist living in Buenos Aires with her boyfriend. She has a steady life but is not fully satisfied. She receives an invitation to go back to her hometown in Patagonia to spread Andrea's ashes, Emilia's best friend who died five years earlier.
Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom Free Online
Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Satomi Korogi. Shin-chan's parents have turned into animals, and environmental extremists are to blame! Shin-chan's going to have to put things right. Is Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom on Netflix?. Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom is currently not on Netflix. Movies...
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
Where to Watch and Stream Michael Jackson: HIStory Tour - Live in Munich Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Michael Jackson: HIStory Tour - Live in Munich right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Michael Jackson Isaiah Sanders Brad Buxer Jonathan Moffett Jennifer Batten. Genres: Music. Director: Paul Becher. Release Date: Jul 06, 1997. About. 1. Computer Animation Intro,...
Where to Watch and Stream Zoku Owarimonogatari Free Online
Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya Eri Kitamura Yuka Iguchi Emiri Kato Yui Horie. The morning after his high school graduation ceremony, Araragi goes to the bathroom to wash his face but is struck by the sensation that his reflection is watching him. Touching the mirror, Araragi’s hand passes straight through and he is sucked into a mysterious world.
Where to Watch and Stream WWE - The True Story of WrestleMania Free Online
WWE - The True Story of WrestleMania. Cast: Vince McMahon John Cena Paul Michael Lévesque Randy Orton Michael Hickenbottom. It is the most anticipated yearly event in Sports Entertainment, an annual pop culture touch point. For more than 25 years, WrestleMania has hosted the biggest matches, the biggest stars, and the biggest celebrities. Now for the first time ever, the story of WrestleMania is told from its early beginnings through the week-long spectacular it has become, routinely drawing fans from all 50 states and around the world. This documentary feature includes new and insightful interviews from the superstars and creative forces behind the event.
Where to Watch and Stream Within Temptation: Black Symphony Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Within Temptation: Black Symphony right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Sharon den Adel Robert Westerholt Martijn Spierenburg Ruud Jolie Stephen van Haestregt. Genres: Music. Director: Hans Pannecoucke. Release Date: Sep 19, 2008. About. Their most ambitious staging to date,...
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Had Awesome Connection to Daenerys' Dragons
There is little doubt that House of the Dragon still gets compared to Game of Thrones but there have only been a few direct connections between the shows. The biggest one so far has been the reemergence of the catspaw dagger used by Arya Stark in the original series. However, the latest Easter egg is even bigger than that as it connects the prequel to Daenerys Targaryen's dragons!
Where to Watch and Stream Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman Free Online
Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman. Cast: Lindsay Wagner Lee Majors Richard Anderson Sandra Bullock Jeff Yagher. The Bionic Woman and the Six-Million-Dollar Man reunite--with a few younger bionic assistants--and try to catch a bionic spy. Is Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and...
‘Bullet Train’ Is on VOD: Here’s How to Watch the Action Comedy from Home
Want to watch Bullet Train from home? The action-comedy starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock arrived on Prime Video and other digital platforms Tuesday (Sept. 27). Pitt stars in Bullet Train as Ladybug, an assassin determined to...
Restaurant Employees Are Sharing Their Worst Customer Experiences And They Deserve All The Tips For Their Troubles
"After I took his order and returned with the goods, he grabbed my arm and started saying how 'lovely and long my neck is' and how he 'just wants to sink his teeth into it.'"
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
How Many Episodes Will My Hero Academia Season 6 Have?
One of the highly anticipated releases for the fall anime season is My Hero Academia Season 6 with the heroes and villains facing each other for the Paranormal Liberation War arc. But for how many episodes will My Hero Academia Season 6 run?. How Many Episodes Will My Hero Academia...
Where to Watch and Stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kellie Martin Viv Leacock Matthew MacCaull Alvina August Lauren Holly. Genres: Mystery TV Movie. Director: Michael Robison. Release Date: May 05, 2019. About. Psychologist and former prosecutor...
Where to Start the Overlord Light Novel After the Anime
The end of Overlord 4 marks the beginning of Ainz Ooal Gown's reign of terror over the remaining empires and countries in the New World. To follow along with Ainz's story of blood and honor, here's where to start reading the Overlord light novel after watching the anime. Table of...
No ‘Rah-Rah Canada’ for Amazon Studios: Streamer On the Hunt for Half-Hour Formats That Aren’t Uber-Canadian
Amazon Studios wants to beef up its content library in Canada. And the quickest way to do that, according to Brent Haynes, the studio’s head of originals in Canada, is with half-hour formats. “With the exception of ‘Three Pines,’ we are doing half-hours and that’s because they help quickly build our library. But, that is also one of the gaps in our programming,” Haynes said recently during a Content Canada session in Toronto. “A lot of our other territories are doing one-hours and crime dramas, so we don’t need to repeat that,” he continued. “We are aware of what’s coming out around...
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Film Confirms Release Window with Gorgeous Key Visual
The Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime film is officially coming later this year. The franchise's website has just confirmed that Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss Never Ends will be released in Winter 2022 and we now have a gorgeous key visual for the highly anticipated movie!. The...
