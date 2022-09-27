Read full article on original website
'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Just Got Even More Free DLC
It’s been a busy month for Assassin’s Creed fans who received far more news than they were perhaps expecting. Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage which, as I’m sure you now know, features Valhalla’s Basim and is set in ninth century Baghdad. The surprise though was the unveiling of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexe, plus it was announced that Valhalla will receive The Last Chapter DLC in the coming months. If you need something to tide you over though, I have just the thing.
msn.com
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
'Avatar' Re-Release Has A Surprise For Fans And They Are Loving It
Avatar is a strange ol’ franchise. Considering it’s the highest grossing film of all time, there’s a weird lack of fanfare surrounding it. I’ve never actually encountered an Avatar superfan but there must be an appetite for more Na’vi content because there’s plenty on the way. In just a few months, the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is finally set to release, plus there’s Ubisoft’s upcoming Frontiers of Pandora game. In the meantime, you can currently catch a re-release of Avatar in cinemas, and fans are discovering it features a special surprise.
Polygon
In The Finals, a new squad shooter from Battlefield alumni, everything is destructible
Four years ago, Electronic Arts’ chief design officer left to co-found his own studio, created with Nexon’s backing. On Monday, Patrick Söderlund’s studio showed off its first game: The Finals, a squad-based, free-to-play multiplayer shooter inspired by sci-fi bloodsport narratives like Squid Game and The Running Man, where pretty much everything on the game’s maps can be destroyed.
‘Return To Monkey Island’ Review: Warm-Hearted Pirate Hijinks That’ll Enrapture Fans
Thirty-one years, gone in the blink of an eye and one click of a not-so-SCUMM-y interface. Return to Monkey Island begins immediately after the ending of the second game in this narrative-adventure series, 1991’s Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, cuing up its plot from where that celebrated sequel (and its predecessor of a year earlier) left off. And yet, this is no retcon, no reversing of the path that Monkey Island’s much-loved and often-hapless protagonist Guybrush Threepwood has walked in the games since then, instead smartly drawing out a fresh adventure without disrupting the established timeline. Escape fans, wherever you are, you can rest easy.
‘Earth: Revival’: Multiplayer, Open-World, Sci-Fi Shooter From TikTok’s Parent Company
Riding my futuristic motorcycle over desolate ground, the map seemingly stretching out all around me, I come across an apparent treasure trove. Dismounting from my bike, I stroll over to an isolated chest, excited by the loot waiting within, only to be ambushed by a group of vicious, monstrous creatures. Luckily, they’re no match for my character’s enormous hammer, and the loot is all mine.
‘Elden Ring’ Is About To Go From TV Screen To Tabletop
Elden Ring - one of the biggest releases of 2022 and recipient of a 9/10 review from us, right over here - is set to receive a board game adaptation thanks to a collaboration between its publishers outside of Japan Bandai Namco and Steamforged Games. As IGN reports, a Kickstarter...
NME
Ex-‘Battlefield’ developers reveal ultra-destructive shooter ‘The Finals’
Embark Studios has revealed a first look at The Finals, a free-to-play shooter with a highly destructible environment. A first trailer for The Finals debuted yesterday (September 27) and shows players competing to win a game show as rivals destroy the arena around them. The game’s emphasis on destruction is...
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Player Count Rockets After Netflix Series Debuts
While this probably won’t come as a huge surprise - we’ve seen it with The Witcher before, and no doubt Assassin’s Creed will get a healthy games-sales boost when its TV adaptation lands - CD Project Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has seen its player numbers rise sharply in the wake of Netflix’s anime adaptation, Edgerunners, debuting on September 13.
'Red Dead 2' Player Stumbles On A Horrifying Secret About The Mutant
Did you feel like sleeping tonight? Well, we've got just the bedtime story for you. A Red Dead Redemption 2 player was digging into the cut content for the game and discovered that the Manmade Mutant was intended to be an actual character that moves about and such. That implies, therefore, that the creature could have been let loose into the Wild West and that's just too terrifying to comprehend.
Why 'Ghost Of Tsushima' Was So Important To 'Like A Dragon: Ishin' Remake
Last week, PlayStation’s State of Play livestream revealed a whole host of exciting new games, including Rise of the Ronin and Like a Dragon: Ishin, both of which seem to be very promising titles for samurai fans. The latter of those two is a remake of Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin!, a Yakuza/Like a Dragon series spinoff title which previously only released in Japan in 2014. There’s no doubt that fans are excited to see it get localised after all these years, but why now? A totally separate title may be, at least partially, the reason behind the decision.
YouTuber Outed As Notorious Game Leaker 'The Real Insider’
This month has been pretty fantastic for Assassin’s Creed fans. During the Ubisoft Forward livestream, we got the full reveal of Assassin’s Creed Mirage (which takes place in ninth century Baghdad and stars Valhalla’s Basim), as well as the announcements of Codename Red and the mysterious Hexe (which many fans really want to have a female protagonist).
'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Third-Person Gameplay Looks Amazing
How’re we all feeling about Modern Warfare II then? This weekend, assuming they weren’t too busy looking at those GTA VI leaks, PlayStation users had the chance to get their hands on the game via the open beta. Although those who pre-ordered the game could get into the action slightly sooner on 16 September, anyone with a PlayStation could get involved on Sunday (18 September).
The Real Reason The Sega Game Gear Was A Failure
For every video game console that becomes a massive success, there are plenty of consoles that are catastrophic failures. Even some solid devices just make a dent with gamers. Case in point: the Sega Game Gear. The Game Gear was touted as a portable alternative to the massively successful Sega...
EA Iron Man Game Officially Announced
Oh boy, there it is. After numerous whispers from the rumour mill, it’s finally been confirmed - EA is working on an Iron Man game, in collaboration with Marvel Games. It's an exciting time for Marvel fans, as there's also a Captain America and Black Panther game in the works - take a look at the teaser below.
'The Last Of Us Part 1' Is Changing The Opinion Of 'Part 2' Haters
The Last of Us Part II is my favourite game, I’m obviously going to support the claim that it’s one of the best games of all time, but I’m not alone. Naughty Dog’s 2020 title is packed with exquisite detail and gripping gameplay, but some fans struggled with its divisive storyline. To call it controversial would be an understatement. That being said, many of those who previously hated Part II are picking the game up again after playing the recently-released The Last of Us Part I, and they’re finding that their opinions have changed.
New White Xbox Series X Console Seen In A Logitech Advert
Could a new Xbox be on the way? Last week, it was rumoured that a brand new PlayStation 5 is in development. The updated console would supposedly feature a detachable disc drive, replacing the current launch disc and digital-only models. Now, fans appear to have spotted a brand new Xbox.
'Dead Space' Remake And 'God Of War' Share A Strange Similarity
Horror fans are in for a treat in the next couple of months. In December, The Callisto Protocol will finally be released. The game promises to be “the single most scariest game for PC and consoles,” and the gameplay footage we’ve seen so far certainly seems to back up that assertion. After that, EA Motive’s Dead Space remake will land in January. As we edge closer to the remake’s release, new details are coming to light and it looks like Dead Space shares a major similarity with 2018’s God of War.
Marvel Planning "Several" Games With EA
Yesterday, we got the incredibly exciting news that EA is collaborating with Marvel Games to produce an Iron Man game. In a press release, EA confirmed that the third-person, single-player action-adventure will “feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man”.
