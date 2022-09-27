Read full article on original website
Related
Assassin's Creed deserves an ending that Ubisoft can't afford to give it
Ubisoft's most popular series is a victim of its own success.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets New Title Update With Extensive Patch Notes
Ubisoft has today released a new title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Nearly two years after first launching the latest game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft has continued to support Valhalla on a routine basis with new updates and DLC. And while support for the game seems to be winding down with Assassin's Creed Mirage on the horizon, that hasn't prevented Ubisoft from letting loose a sizable new patch today.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
'Avatar' Re-Release Has A Surprise For Fans And They Are Loving It
Avatar is a strange ol’ franchise. Considering it’s the highest grossing film of all time, there’s a weird lack of fanfare surrounding it. I’ve never actually encountered an Avatar superfan but there must be an appetite for more Na’vi content because there’s plenty on the way. In just a few months, the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is finally set to release, plus there’s Ubisoft’s upcoming Frontiers of Pandora game. In the meantime, you can currently catch a re-release of Avatar in cinemas, and fans are discovering it features a special surprise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’: Don’t get too attached to this legendary character who is in for a brutal death
Things aren’t looking so good for one particularly important figure in the J.R.R. Tolkien mythos, but it will make for great television if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the path laid out by The Silmarillion. Rings of Power fans, if you don’t want things...
msn.com
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
‘Dying Light 2’ Developer: “We Can’t Fail Our Gamers”
It’s no secret that Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a huge game. Boasting a main story that takes roughly 25 hours to beat, as well as enough extra content to keep you busy for three or four times that, nobody can say developer Techland shies away from delivering a lot of bang for your buck. And now, the game is about to get even bigger.
PlayStation Plus Is Adding Loads More Games Today
It’s that time of the month again PlayStation fans. That’s right. It’s time for the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus catalogues to update. What do you mean you’ve got a never-ending backlog? There’s always room for one more game, especially if it’s free. Earlier this month, TOEM, Granblue Fantasy Versus, and Need For Speed Heat became free for all PS Plus subscribers but if that’s not enough to keep you busy, read on.
msn.com
One costume choice may have given away the formation of a massive Marvel team in ‘Deadpool 3’
Fans noticed a small detail in the reveal video announcing Deadpool 3 which may hint at the direction Marvel Studios will take this R-Rated superhero in. And this direction may be the reason why Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine. In case you’re wondering, it’s not the X-Men. Not yet anyway.
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
Xbox has announced the next lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be free to claim in October. It marks the first month where the Games With Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games. Sadly, this means the lineup for October, and seemingly future months, only features two games.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: New ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans worried while Phase Four’s biggest problem is identified
It’s time to dive back into the Quantum Realm of revelations that is our daily Marvel news roundup. What everyone’s talking about this Saturday includes our first glimpse at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has left folks very worried indeed. Elsewhere, the biggest problem that’s bogged down Phase Four may have been found as a thrilling Thunderbolts theory suggests a new Hulk-adjacent hero could smash onto the scene.
NME
‘Stranded: Alien Dawn’ is a sci-fi mash-up of ‘The Sims’ and ‘Lost’
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, you’ve got your work set out for you. A survival simulator set immediately after a crash landing on an alien planet, players are tasked with keeping their ship’s remaining passengers alive at all costs. Far from Earth, that’s no mean feat. Besides having to...
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0