protocol.com
The Dreamforce hangover
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why analysts and investors didn’t come away from Dreamforce as dazzled as attendees, Intel’s Pat Gelsinger rolls out the latest updates in the chipmaker’s turnaround plan, and the SEC fines Oracle — again — over bribery charges. To...
TechCrunch
Hear game-changing AI and ML leaders at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit
Over the course of the summit, you’ll hear from 18 of the the most influential and forward-thinking leaders in AI, data science, engineering and ML. We’re highlighting just three today, but be sure to check out all the speakers and learn more about them. Pro tip: This is...
TechCrunch
Airplane lands $32M in new cash to make it easier for companies to build internal dev tools
Airplane was founded in 2020 by Parikh and Josh Ma, who was formerly the CTO at Benchling, a cloud-based platform for biotechnology R&D. Parikh previously co-founded analytics startup Heap, which offers tools to analyze customer journeys online. Parikh and Ma left their respective companies in 2020 after realizing that one of the biggest challenges in software development is a lack of internal tooling.
salestechstar.com
Native Salesforce Software Prolifiq Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance
Account management software Prolifiq takes steps to improve security and is now fully SOC2 compliant. Prolifiq, the leading account planning platform, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. This report shows Prolifiq’s ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for their customers.
TechCrunch
Aiven’s first acquisition is Kafkawize, an open source data governance tool for Kafka
The acquisition comes amid a renewed focus on the security of open source software, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently warning of legal action against any organization that failed to patch the much-publicized Log4j flaw which emerged last year. Elsewhere, a new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill called the Securing Open Source Software Act emerging last week to help bolster open source software, particularly in relation to how it’s leveraged in federal agencies.
bloomberglaw.com
Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach
Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
protocol.com
Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers
Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
protocol.com
Figma CPO hopes Adobe deal will bring a bigger market and the same 'casual' customer relationships
Figma CPO Yuhki Yamashita’s first design gig was at The Harvard Crimson, waiting for writers to file their stories so he could lay them out in Adobe InDesign. Given his interest in computer science, pursuing UX design became the clear move. He worked on Outlook at Microsoft, YouTube at Google, and user experience at Uber, where he was a very early user of Figma. In 2019, he became a VP of product at Figma; this past June, he became CPO.
protocol.com
Here are the climate policies Microsoft will advocate for
Hey, hello, good day and all that. Your Protocol Climate team is happy to have you here. We have sufficiently recovered from Climate Week and are excited to bring you this week’s climate news. (Something, something, live every week like it’s Climate Week.) Today, we’re talking about Microsoft’s new climate policy position, the academic exodus to climate startups, and refrigerants to power the next wave of cooling tech.
itsecuritywire.com
SaaS Data Was the Target of 51% of Ransomware Attacks in the Last 12 Months; More Than Half of These Attacks Were Successful
Odaseva, the leading enterprise data protection platform for Salesforce, today released the findings of a global survey that shows that organizations are largely unprepared for ransomware attacks on their data stored in SaaS platforms. Attacks on SaaS data are an increasingly common cybersecurity target, and they succeed in encrypting SaaS data half the time, leaving only half of the victims able to fully recover. Differentiating from other ransomware studies, the survey queried senior data professionals at large enterprises of 10,000 employees or more.
protocol.com
Amazon’s latest trick turns a smart display into a TV set
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at some of the announcements Amazon made at its fall hardware event. Also: Within is selling Wonderscope, and the surprising secret behind QR codes. What’s...
protocol.com
When a company undergoes digital transformation, how much of the executive team's time should be focused on it vs. day-to-day operations?
Digital transformation strategies remain a top priority because of their direct impact on the efficiency and longevity of day-to-day operations. That’s why executives will likely need to spend at least 25% of their time prioritizing these initiatives — so they can fully realize the benefits in a timely manner to keep up with or surpass the competition.
itsecuritywire.com
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
CharterUP Launches Self Serve Charter Bus Quote and Reservation Capability for Existing Customers
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- CharterUP, the first fully integrated bus charter marketplace in the U.S. for corporations, individual users and operators, today announced the launch of Self Serve, a new feature for existing CharterUP clients to instantly price and book charter bus trips. Founded by transportation industry veteran and entrepreneur Armir Harris in 2018, CharterUP is the leader in tech-enabled charter bus booking and management, allowing businesses and individuals to easily contract and manage one-time or recurring charter bus services nationwide for events, group travel and employee commutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005461/en/ CharterUP: Charter a bus in 60 seconds. (Photo: Business Wire)
Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
Global payment services firm Worldline is acquiring a 40% stake in Online Payment Platform (OPP), a payment service provider (PSP) with a dedicated payment solution for marketplaces and platforms with a focus on eCommerce. Worldline’s stake in OPP will enrich its value proposition in the marketplaces and platforms vertical, where...
protocol.com
Hurricane Ian shows once again the grid isn’t ready for climate change
Welcome to Thursday’s edition of Protocol Climate. Hurricane Ian has left a trail of destruction in Florida. Today, we’re highlighting the risk climate change-fueled disasters pose to the grid. Then, we’re chatting with VC Amy Duffuor about the climate tech she would buy, sell, and hold. (Her sell pick surprised us.)
protocol.com
FTX US president Brett Harrison is stepping down
Brett Harrison announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he would be stepping down from his role as president of FTX US and moving to an advisory role. He said he will continue working in the industry. Harrison assumed the role with FTX just 16 months ago. Previously, he worked as...
