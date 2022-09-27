Read full article on original website
The Cyberpunk Netflix show is taking over the 2077 mod scene
Edgerunners has proven to be quite a boon for CD Projekt's RPG.
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Spy X Family Chapter 69: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Countdown, Read Online
The wild ride that Tatsuya Endo’s Spy X Family doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Despite being relatively a new manga, the series has already reached more than 16 million copies in circulation with 7 only volumes out yet. It is currently one of the most popular ongoing manga and is about to receive an anime adaptation in April 2022.
Cyberpunk 2077 sails past 20 million units sold after Edgerunners premiere
The power of chooms and anime are on Cyberpunk's side
2 years after a disastrous launch, the video game 'Cyberpunk 2077' is making a comeback thanks to a hit new Netflix series
"Cyberpunk 2077" debuted two years ago with game-breaking bugs, but has seen improvements with major updates. Now, it's making a comeback.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 20 Million Thanks to Latest Surge
CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 continues to sell, reaching a new milestone. The sci-fi RPG released in 2020 has now sold more than 20 million copies, according to a tweet from the game's official Twitter account Wednesday. This comes a week after there were more than 1 million players jumping on the game.
‘Return To Monkey Island’ Review: Warm-Hearted Pirate Hijinks That’ll Enrapture Fans
Thirty-one years, gone in the blink of an eye and one click of a not-so-SCUMM-y interface. Return to Monkey Island begins immediately after the ending of the second game in this narrative-adventure series, 1991’s Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, cuing up its plot from where that celebrated sequel (and its predecessor of a year earlier) left off. And yet, this is no retcon, no reversing of the path that Monkey Island’s much-loved and often-hapless protagonist Guybrush Threepwood has walked in the games since then, instead smartly drawing out a fresh adventure without disrupting the established timeline. Escape fans, wherever you are, you can rest easy.
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Adds Minnie Driver
In case you somehow missed it, Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series officially announced that it would release later this year on December 25th during this past weekend's Tudum fan event. In addition to the release date for the highly anticipated show, the company also shared new teaser art -- and announced Minnie Driver as a new cast member for the show as well as its narrator.
New White Xbox Series X Console Seen In A Logitech Advert
Could a new Xbox be on the way? Last week, it was rumoured that a brand new PlayStation 5 is in development. The updated console would supposedly feature a detachable disc drive, replacing the current launch disc and digital-only models. Now, fans appear to have spotted a brand new Xbox.
‘Succession’ Breakout Arian Moayed Joins Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira in ‘House of Spoils’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Heatseeking actor Arian Moayed has joined the cast of “House of Spoils,” a new psychological thriller starring Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose and “Euphoria” actor Barbie Ferreira. Moayed is a breakout star of the HBO juggernaut “Succession,” in which he stars as private equity investor Stewy Hosseini — best frenemy and casual abuser to Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy. The part earned Moayed an Emmy nomination this year for outstanding guest actor in a drama series. He also drew acclaim as the weary lawyer of Anna Delvey in the Netflix original “Inventing Anna.” From Blumhouse and Amazon Studios, “House of Spoils” is directed by Bridget...
'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Third-Person Gameplay Looks Amazing
How’re we all feeling about Modern Warfare II then? This weekend, assuming they weren’t too busy looking at those GTA VI leaks, PlayStation users had the chance to get their hands on the game via the open beta. Although those who pre-ordered the game could get into the action slightly sooner on 16 September, anyone with a PlayStation could get involved on Sunday (18 September).
One Of The Best Lord Of The Rings Games Is Free With Amazon Prime
Roll up, roll up. Come and get your freebies. It’s time for Amazon Prime’s October monthly offerings. In case you missed it, PlayStation unveiled October’s PS Plus essential tier free titles yesterday, so do check those out if you haven’t already. Let’s dive into Amazon Prime’s monthly offerings though which includes one of the best Lord Of The Rings games out there.
Nier: Automata Ver. 1.1a: Release window, trailer, story & more
Nier: Automata Ver. 1.1a is an upcoming anime adaption of Nier: Automata. The genre-bending JRPG originally captured players’ hearts through the engaging stories of military robots androids B2 and 9S, and the anime looks to do the same. Here’s everything we know about Nier Automata Ver. 1.1a so far, including its release window, trailer, and story details.
'Sonic Prime' Trailer Released By Netflix, Fans Have The Same Reaction
Sonic the Hedgehog is a pretty important guy when it comes to video game adaptations. This year’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 went on to become the most successful video game adaptation of all time, and I do hope this is a sign of what’s to come. With Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, God of War, Gran Turismo, Metal Gear Solid, and Ghost of Tsushima adaptations all on the way (and that’s just to name a few), it would be nice to think that video game adaptations have turned a corner. In fact, Netflix have dropped a trailer for the new Sonic Prime series and fans are feeling optimistic.
‘Earth: Revival’: Multiplayer, Open-World, Sci-Fi Shooter From TikTok’s Parent Company
Riding my futuristic motorcycle over desolate ground, the map seemingly stretching out all around me, I come across an apparent treasure trove. Dismounting from my bike, I stroll over to an isolated chest, excited by the loot waiting within, only to be ambushed by a group of vicious, monstrous creatures. Luckily, they’re no match for my character’s enormous hammer, and the loot is all mine.
Lego reveals new Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest set that’s over 6,000 pieces
Lego has unveiled it’s latest addition to the ultimate collector series, the Razor Crest construction set, based on the starship from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.The new LEGO Star Wars set measures an impressive 72cm long, making it the biggest-ever Lego model of the starship, and is ready to take you on bounty-hunting adventures across the galaxy.It will also include features such as a removable cockpit as well as minifigures of some fan-favourite characters, too.At 6,187 pieces, it’s one of the larger sets from the Lego Star Wars range and joins the likes of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder in the...
Marvel Planning "Several" Games With EA
Yesterday, we got the incredibly exciting news that EA is collaborating with Marvel Games to produce an Iron Man game. In a press release, EA confirmed that the third-person, single-player action-adventure will “feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man”.
