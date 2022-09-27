Read full article on original website
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Power Outage Expected To Last Until Afternoon
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) A power outage in Rohnert Park that began overnight is expected to last until about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. A department news release issued at 6 a.m. did not specify a cause of the outage but did provide a map of the area affected.
Fatal Crash In East County Blocking Hwy 4 In Both Directions
A fatal collision has blocked state Highway 4 in both directions in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 4 near Hoffman Lane. The roadway remained blocked in both directions as of shortly...
Police Activity At West Oakland Station Delays Bart
OAKLAND (BCN) BART officials reported late Monday that unspecified police activity at the West Oakland station is causing 10-minute delays in the Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, San Francisco International Airport and Daly City directions. No additional information was in the 11:59 p.m. tweet. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
Woman Involved In Several Hit-And-Run Collisions In August Succumbs To Her Injuries
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman who was involved in three separate hit-and-run collisions in the span of a hour on Aug. 22 has succumbed to her injuries, the San Jose Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said that at approximately 3:15 p.m., a woman driving a large pickup truck towing a...
The Daily 09-26-22 The good, bad and very ugly of SF’s Portola music fest
Even if you never heard of San Francisco's newest music festival, you likely heard about it over the weekend. A pounding bass thumped across parts of San Francisco and the East Bay during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, which drove some residents to complain the music was driving them crazy. And then there was this viral video of festivalgoers climbing fences to enter a warehouse stage, which became one of the weekend's biggest stories. AEG — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produced the festival — even issued a statement about that incident on Sunday. After reflecting on his two days at the festival, SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile says the music wasn't the issue.
Chp Investigates Pedestrian Struck On Route 1 By Vehicle Near Davenport
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian Monday afternoon on State Route 1 near Davenport. The CHP reports that officers responded to a 4:19 p.m. report of a collision just south of Coast Road, about 2 miles north of Davenport Beach and about 12 miles north of Santa Cruz.
