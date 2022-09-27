ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Franklin News Post

Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for September 29

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 46 min ago. Wilfred Jacob Simmons Wilfred Jacob Simmons passed away on his 89th birthday, Sunday, September 25, 2022, at home in Hardy, Va. He was born on…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Rocky Mount homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Beautiful Spacious Custom Built Ranch Style Home with 276.35ac located in Henry County, Virginia (6861 Chatham Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112). Approximately 4,067 sq ft finished. Main Floor: Kitchen, Pantry, Half Bath, Wine Room, Dining Room, Living Room with wood burning rock fireplace, cathedral ceiling and 2 ceiling fans, Bedroom with full bath, 2nd bedroom with full bath, Library with wood burning fireplace, Master Bedroom and Master Bath. 2nd level: Bonus Room/Man Cave. Full Bath. Partial Unfinished basement.3 car attached garage. Large Patio entertainment area. 2 car detached garage. 276.35 ac. Beautifully landscaped. 3 ac around the home is open and 273.35 wooded. Land is rolling. Abundant wildlife-hunting. 2 streams. Fronts on state paved road.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount building debate at center of council race

ROCKY MOUNT — Over the last several months, a number of signs have appeared in the windows of 325 Franklin Street implying the town is colluding to prevent development of the building. The registered agent for the company that owns the downtown building, Phillip Bane, put the signs up....
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Franklin News Post

ValleyStar, Martinsvillle agree to an extension

MARTINSVILLE,– Martinsville Speedway and ValleyStar Credit Union announce a multi-year extension of the entitlement for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race. The multi-year extension will continue ValleyStar Credit Union’s entitlement at Martinsville Speedway that began in 2015.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Sellers claims his Grandfather Clock

MARTINSVILLE, — Peyton Sellers has done just about all there is to do as a Late Model Stock Car driver. He’s won track championships at South Boston Speedway and Dominion Raceway, Virginia state championships, three Virginia Late Model Triple Crowns, and two NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championships.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Making the case: Forensic supply company in Union Hall marks 30 years

Judy Grimm’s last name is appropriate given her forensic products and equipment business, Evident. “We kind of have a morbid profession,” her son, Mike Grimm Jr., said. “For the last 20 years we’ve given away a promotional item at conferences and in our orders. ... It’s a bottle of hot sauce. We call it Grimm Reaper Hot Sauce.”
UNION HALL, VA
Franklin News Post

Video footage offered by Dels. Marie March, Wren Williams following assault allegation

Two competing state delegates have provided video related to an alleged shoving incident at a Wytheville GOP event last weekend, as the case awaits a December court hearing. Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, filed a criminal complaint Saturday against Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, alleging misdemeanor assault and battery, saying he shoved her at a Ninth Congressional District Republican celebration in Wytheville that night.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Neighbors oppose proposed Moneta self-storage facility

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has tabled for now a previously fast-tracked Moneta self-storage project. Franklin County residents Mike and Jessica James are seeking to build an RV, boat and self-storage facility for residents in Smith Mountain Lake and Moneta. The proposed location is near Scruggs and Lovely Valley...
MONETA, VA

