Marconews.com
Marco Island issues curfew, second Collier city to make such announcement Wednesday
The city of Marco Island has issued a curfew effective immediately, city officials announced late Wednesday afternoon. City officials say road conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the island. Curfews:Hurricane Ian: Naples declares citywide curfew; first responders, emergency workers exempt. Early numbers:More than 50,000 without power as first effects of Hurricane...
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian's winds up to 155 mph, landfall moved up to about 1 p.m.
Editor's Note: As a public service, the Naples Daily News is making its storm coverage free to readers as long as the region is threatened. To help us continue keeping you informed, please consider supporting us with a subscription. 12 p.m. | Eyewall of Ian moving ashore at Sanibel, Captiva...
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
floridapolitics.com
Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in
Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
Hurricane Ian downgraded to Cat 1 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
floridapolitics.com
Lee Co., Charlotte Co., Naples under curfew following widespread flooding, looting
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa. Lee County, where Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m., was the latest Southwest Florida community to announce a curfew. One will go into effect at 6 p.m., today, Wednesday, Sept. 28. The decision in part came because of looting already reported in...
WEAR
DeSantis: Fatalities in Lee County unconfirmed; Search and rescue efforts underway
LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Search and rescue efforts are underway Thursday morning in Lee County following Hurricane Ian. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno initially told "Good Morning America" Thursday morning that deaths in the area could possibly be in the hundreds. He added thousands of people are waiting to be...
Marconews.com
Forecasters say Ian could douse Florida for days, prompting fears of 'catastrophic flooding'
Forecasters say Ian is poised to spend days dumping rain on Florida after it makes landfall as a hurricane, a troubling scenario that could lead to widespread flooding and damage. The storm is forecast to slow to a crawl as it reaches land, leading to extended rainfall up to 2...
Hurricane Ian updates: Collier, Lee county (Florida) schools postpone football games ahead of storm
NAPLES, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has yet to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, but the storm already has wiped out some sporting events. The public school districts in Collier and Lee counties announced Monday night they are postponing their high school football games this week. In some ...
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian track shifts south to Sarasota, but all of Florida faces 'significant' impacts: Live updates
The latest forecasts for Hurricane Ian suggest the massive, powerful storm will make landfall in Florida's Sarasota County, farther south than previous predictions but still threatening statewide devastation, authorities said Tuesday. Ian slammed into Cuba earlier Tuesday, a Category 3 monster pounding the island with 125 mph winds. It is...
wuft.org
Hurricane Ian expected to cause heavy damage in the Tampa Bay area
Hurricane Ian is expected to ravage Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 hurricane bringing heavy rainfall and winds of between 111 to 129 mph Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. In-person and online classes at the University of Florida have been canceled Wednesday through Friday, according to...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
Marconews.com
Evacuations: City of Marco Island issues mandatory evacuation amid Hurricane Ian
Marco Island has issued a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian. "Given most recent estimates of storm surge predicted to be 6-9 feet and continuing to increase, conditions warrant an evacuation," read the release from the city. "There is a potential threat to life and property. Now is the time for residents to leave the Island."
City of Naples orders mandatory evacuation, declares Local State of Emergency
The City of Naples has issued a mandatory evacuation order in some areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.
Emergency curfews in place across SWFL
Several emergency curfews are in effect due to Hurricane Ian for several areas in Southwest Florida Wednesday night.
Marco Island boaters batten down the hatches; city declares a state of emergency
On Monday, it took under 30 minutes for Marco Island City Council to declare a State of Emergency for the island.
Storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Charlotte Harbor
The National Weather Service has issued a storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor.
Latest on shelters and evacuations in Lee County
It is time to shelter in place now that Hurricane Ian is very near to the Lee County coast. It is no longer safe to be on the bridges and roads.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County enacts curfew until further notice
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is enacting a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all of Charlotte County, including Punta Gorda. The curfew will be in place until further notice. Violation of the curfew is a misdemeanor, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. “I am...
