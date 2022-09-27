ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Marconews.com

Marco Island issues curfew, second Collier city to make such announcement Wednesday

The city of Marco Island has issued a curfew effective immediately, city officials announced late Wednesday afternoon. City officials say road conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the island. Curfews:Hurricane Ian: Naples declares citywide curfew; first responders, emergency workers exempt. Early numbers:More than 50,000 without power as first effects of Hurricane...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in

Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Hurricane Ian track shifts south to Sarasota, but all of Florida faces 'significant' impacts: Live updates

The latest forecasts for Hurricane Ian suggest the massive, powerful storm will make landfall in Florida's Sarasota County, farther south than previous predictions but still threatening statewide devastation, authorities said Tuesday. Ian slammed into Cuba earlier Tuesday, a Category 3 monster pounding the island with 125 mph winds. It is...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Hurricane Ian expected to cause heavy damage in the Tampa Bay area

Hurricane Ian is expected to ravage Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 hurricane bringing heavy rainfall and winds of between 111 to 129 mph Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. In-person and online classes at the University of Florida have been canceled Wednesday through Friday, according to...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County enacts curfew until further notice

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is enacting a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all of Charlotte County, including Punta Gorda. The curfew will be in place until further notice. Violation of the curfew is a misdemeanor, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. “I am...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

