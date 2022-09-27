Read full article on original website
flkeysnews.com
Hurricane Ian’s strong winds are menacing Florida. Check the threat in your area
Hurricane Ian’s powerful hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds are lashing Florida as the storm made landfall on the state’s west coast Wednesday. Ian is a large Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and higher gusts. Its hurricane-force winds extend up to 50 miles from the center and its tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory.
flkeysnews.com
Ian weakens into tropical storm, still battering Florida with wind, rain, storm surge
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. Tropical Storm Ian is causing “catastrophic flooding” over east-central Florida Thursday morning as it treks closer to the Atlantic,...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Ian live tracker: With hundreds feared dead, east Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas are still in the storm's path
Track the path of Tropical Storm Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida as a Category 1 storm while officials warn the worst is yet to come
Hurricane Ian continued to batter the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge Wednesday night, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.
flkeysnews.com
Ian’s path of ruin: Sanibel bridge severed, Gulf Coast cities flooded. Rescues continue
Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. As Ian continued its destructive trek across Florida, roughly 2 million households across the state awoke on Thursday without electricity as the Gulf Coast began to assess leveled homes, flooded buildings and streets, and damaged or destroyed road and bridges.
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
flkeysnews.com
Ian now a ‘monstrous’ Cat 4 hurricane, and forecast to make Florida landfall soon
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Ian strengthened early Wednesday into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane , with 155 mph winds just a tick below Cat 5 strength. The hurricane is forecast to whip Florida with catastrophic winds, flooding rain and life-threatening storm surge as it gets closer to a west coast landfall Wednesday afternoon.
WPBF News 25
Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida
ASTOR, Fla. — An alligator was caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters in Lake County, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brings major flooding to parts of the state on Wednesday. The video above, taken by WESH’s Marlei Martinez, shows an alligator about 9 or 10 feet long in the...
flkeysnews.com
Are you having trouble contacting people in SW Florida after Ian? This could be why
Internet connectivity drastically went down Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian closed in on the area, according to an organization that tracks network disruptions across the world. It collapsed across several cities — with some showing 0% connectivity in the evening, Isik Mater, director of research at NetBlocks...
Hurricane Ian knocked out power to all of Cuba and is now heading toward Florida where officials urge evacuations
More than 2.5 million Floridians were under some kind of evacuation warning Tuesday as Hurricane Ian marched closer to the state's west coast after knocking out power across all of Cuba.
flkeysnews.com
How much storm surge will Hurricane Ian bring to Florida? See the risk by area
All of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under a storm surge warning as monstrous Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon. Ian is battering Florida with powerful gusty winds, heavy rain and a life-threatening storm surge that could reach up to 18 feet in some parts of the state. Storm surge...
flkeysnews.com
How long will South Florida feel effects of Hurricane Ian, and when will tornadoes stop?
What is Hurricane Ian bringing to South Florida? Tornado watch. Flood watch. Tropical storm warning. On Wednesday, expect another day like Tuesday as Ian’s rain bands assault South Florida as the Category 4 storm and its winds topping 150 mph approaches landfall somewhere in the Fort Myers and Sarasota area on Florida’s west coast.
flkeysnews.com
Is South Florida clear of Ian? Will there be more storms? Wind? What the forecast shows
For some in South Florida Thursday became an unexpected day off with many schools and businesses giving students and employees a day off after two stormy days brought on by Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made a devastating landfall at Southwest Florida’s Cayo Costa island near Sanibel-Captiva Wednesday afternoon...
flkeysnews.com
Seawater buried Florida towns along coast. Watch what it looked like during the surge
The surge came rushing in, smothering homes, cars, entire neighborhoods. Hurricane Ian took no mercy on Southwest Florida as seawater poured down streets and into buildings. When the waters recede, the damage will not. Wrecked homes. Ruined cars. Displaced lives. Here’s what some of the scenes looked like at the...
Florida property attorney reveals what to do if your home is damaged during Hurricane Ian and shares tips on how to protect your property - as Sunshine State is battered by 'monstrous' storm
A Florida property attorney has revealed tips to help you deal with the aftermath of a 'monstrous' storm as the Sunshine State is hit by 'monstrous' Hurricane Ian. Kailey, a property attorney in Florida who represents homeowners who have claims against their insurance company for any form of property damage, usually caused by a storm, shared tips with her fellow residents whose lives could well be upended by Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that has just hit the southwestern tip of the state. .
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota, Manatee share photos of Hurricane Ian's impacts
As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.
