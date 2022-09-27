Read full article on original website
3.4 magnitude earthquake gives parts of SF Bay Area a gentle shake
The earthquake hit at 10:02 a.m.
What 'benign weather' in SF Bay Area forecast means
Fog - or what the weather service calls a "well-defined marine layer" - mark the start of this week.
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area first responders may play role in Hurricane Ian preparations
OAKLAND, Calif. - As monster storm, Hurricane Ian, stalks the Sunshine State, many government agencies, healthcare professionals, foundations and companies in California are waiting to see if they will be needed. As each minute passes, Hurricane Ian draws enormous power from the warm sea. In Hurricane Ian's path are more...
SFGate
Power Outage Expected To Last Until Afternoon
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) A power outage in Rohnert Park that began overnight is expected to last until about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. A department news release issued at 6 a.m. did not specify a cause of the outage but did provide a map of the area affected.
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
NBC Bay Area
Largest Active Santa Clara Valley Reservoir Only at 39% Capacity
The largest active reservoir in the Santa Clara Valley was only at 39% capacity Tuesday, and the water agency doesn’t expect things to improve for several years. The water level at Lexington Reservoir, near Los Gatos, is expected to stay low, even if there’s an abnormally high rainy season. Lexington currently is the largest reservoir in the valley with Anderson Reservoir offline for a years-long seismic retrofit.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
How a Bay Area man became 2nd ever to solo kayak from CA to Hawaii, after 91-day journey
HE MADE IT! ABC7 News caught up with Cyril Derreumaux after his historic 2,400-mile solo kayaking journey concluded in Hawaii last week. Here's how he's reflecting on the trip.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Families Escape Hurricane Ian
A Bay Area family, who recently moved to Sarasota, Florida, escaped to the Bay Area as Hurricane Ian moved inland Wednesday. Carolyn Rovner and her family decided to avoid the storm by fleeing Florida right before the hurricane hit. “We did not have the basic items or generator, radio, batteries...
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
CHP: Collision on SB 101 in San Jose, expect delays
SAN JOSE, Calif, (KRON) — A traffic collision on Highway 101 has caused a traffic backup on the freeway in San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 7:12 p.m., CHP reports that the collision caused injuries and resulted in an overturned vehicle. The overturned vehicle stopped just south of Highway […]
Gas prices rise 30 cents over past week
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – If Mondays weren’t bad enough, drivers across the Bay Area are all waking up to exploding gas prices. Californians are paying as much as 40 cents more today than a week or two ago. The Golden State always pays more than other places in the county, where the national […]
Here's Why California's Gas Prices Are Rising Again
Californians are paying nearly $2 more per gallon than anyone else in America.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
Bay Area has entered a lull in COVID-19 cases as outdoor events flood calendars
The uptick in outdoor events signals a more relaxed attitude at this stage in the pandemic, but may be concerning as we head into fall and this year’s flu season.
The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend
Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
California gas prices are spiking again, and it may get even worse. Here's why
California prices aren't yet at the record state average we saw in June, but they are quickly nearing that number. Experts say much of this is due to supply at California and Washington refineries where operation is at 81% of capacity.
