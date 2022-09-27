ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area first responders may play role in Hurricane Ian preparations

OAKLAND, Calif. - As monster storm, Hurricane Ian, stalks the Sunshine State, many government agencies, healthcare professionals, foundations and companies in California are waiting to see if they will be needed. As each minute passes, Hurricane Ian draws enormous power from the warm sea. In Hurricane Ian's path are more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Reyes#San Francisco Bay Area#National Weather Service#The Small Craft Advisory
SFGate

Power Outage Expected To Last Until Afternoon

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) A power outage in Rohnert Park that began overnight is expected to last until about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. A department news release issued at 6 a.m. did not specify a cause of the outage but did provide a map of the area affected.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Largest Active Santa Clara Valley Reservoir Only at 39% Capacity

The largest active reservoir in the Santa Clara Valley was only at 39% capacity Tuesday, and the water agency doesn’t expect things to improve for several years. The water level at Lexington Reservoir, near Los Gatos, is expected to stay low, even if there’s an abnormally high rainy season. Lexington currently is the largest reservoir in the valley with Anderson Reservoir offline for a years-long seismic retrofit.
SANTA CLARA, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Families Escape Hurricane Ian

A Bay Area family, who recently moved to Sarasota, Florida, escaped to the Bay Area as Hurricane Ian moved inland Wednesday. Carolyn Rovner and her family decided to avoid the storm by fleeing Florida right before the hurricane hit. “We did not have the basic items or generator, radio, batteries...
SARASOTA, FL
ksro.com

Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area

A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: Collision on SB 101 in San Jose, expect delays

SAN JOSE, Calif, (KRON) — A traffic collision on Highway 101 has caused a traffic backup on the freeway in San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 7:12 p.m., CHP reports that the collision caused injuries and resulted in an overturned vehicle. The overturned vehicle stopped just south of Highway […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Gas prices rise 30 cents over past week

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – If Mondays weren’t bad enough, drivers across the Bay Area are all waking up to exploding gas prices. Californians are paying as much as 40 cents more today than a week or two ago. The Golden State always pays more than other places in the county, where the national […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend

Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy