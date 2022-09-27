ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
The Independent

Major Florida bridge ripped apart by Hurricane Ian

The Sanibel Causeway, the only bridge connecting the islands of Sanibel and Captiva to the mainland, has had a section ripped out by Hurricane Ian.The damage was discovered this morning to the bridge, which runs between Sanibel Island and the Fort Meyers area, right near where the centre of the storm made landfall.It is currently unclear how many people may be on the islands, which are home to a small community, without road access to the mainland.A photo of the damage shows a major chunk of the road collapsed into the water. The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that...
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida

As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
People

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm

The powerful storm is expected to cause catastrophic winds, storm surge and flooding throughout southwestern Florida Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The powerful storm came ashore as an "extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" with sustained winds of 150 mph shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time near Cayo Costa, according to the National Hurricane Center. RELATED: 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Ian Nears Florida as Officials Warn of Catastrophic Flooding and Winds In an address on Wednesday morning, hours before the storm moved over his state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
247Sports

ECU-USF game shifted from Tampa to Boca Raton due to Hurricane Ian

The impending arrival of Hurricane Ian to the state of Florida and the Tampa Bay area has forced a change in location of this Saturday night’s game between East Carolina and USF. The game was originally set to be played inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but it will...
The Hill

DeSantis says next two days will be ‘nasty’ as Hurricane Ian strengthens

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the next two days in the state will be “nasty” as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall imminently. The Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, and DeSantis said at a press conference on Wednesday it could reach land as a Category 5 hurricane but that it is “clearly” a major, powerful hurricane regardless.
