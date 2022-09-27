Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Cincy Jungle
Should Lamarcus Joyner be suspended for hit on Tee Higgins?
The Cincinnati Bengals dodged a proverbial bullet Sunday against the New York Jets when Tee Higgins took a scary shot to the head from Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner. Higgins laid on the turf momentarily before going into the medical tent for evaluation. Somehow, Higgins was able to avoid a concussion and return to action.
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday
The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
Chiefs Insider: Chris Jones learned that the NFL is changing in loss to Colts
610’s Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney joined Fescoe In The Morning on Tuesday to talk about Chris Jones’ mistake from the loss against the Colts.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes Deion Sanders will be the next head coach at Auburn
'Deion Sanders to Auburn' is starting to pick up some momentum in the media.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis. "Well, coming off the bus, I see swag. And then on the field -- which yeah, I have a sound place...
Look: NFL Owner Predicts Prominent Franchise Will Be For Sale
Will an NFL franchise be up for sale soon? Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay certainly thinks so. Irsay believes the Seattle Seahawks could end up having new ownership in 2024. "There’s going to be a few,” Irsay told Bloomberg.com. “Seattle — with Paul Allen my friend unfortunately passing away and...
WLWT 5
Bengals' Joe Burrow has funny reaction when asked about color rush uniforms
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals gave a closer look at their color rush uniforms ahead of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals will be sporting their color rush white uniforms with their "White Bengal" helmets at Paycor Stadium Thursday. It will be a special night for the...
atozsports.com
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing
The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
Yardbarker
The Steelers 2022 Season Could Absolutely Be Over Before The Month Of November Begins
Maybe it’s too early for the Pittsburgh Steelers to hit the panic button, but if the team is taking a long look ahead at their next five games, it isn’t an overreaction to say that the season’s fate could be decided by the end of October. The organization has had three or more wins heading into November every year since 2014, but the October schedule ahead is quite brutal. The stretch ahead is going to decide the team’s playoff hopes as Pittsburgh has three games on the road, all in hostile environments, and the five teams have a combined record of 11-4. Mike Tomlin ‘s group could be looking at a 2-6 record after eight games.
Cincy Jungle
5 Questions with the Enemy: Kevin Nogle with SB Nation’s Phinsider
There’s a big difference between being 1-3 and 2-2 in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals are at this crucial fork in the road, as they get set to host the Miami Dolphins this Thursday night. To get a grasp on these upstart Dolphins, we had a Q & A...
Tagovailoa banged up as Dolphins face Bengals in short week
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sore ahead of the Thursday night game at Cincinnati
Cincy Jungle
Will we see more of Samaje Perine against the Dolphins?
Samaje Perine runs hard. He hits holes without hesitation. He’s more than capable in pass blocking. And he looks fully healthy. It is for those reasons that I’m about to argue that right now he deserves to be taking away carries from the supremely talented, exceedingly charismatic Joe Mixon.
Cincy Jungle
Jessie Bates and Mike Hilton respond to Tyreek Hill’s comments about Eli Apple
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set to face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, and beef between the teams has already started. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill talked some trash this week ahead of the matchup, saying he couldn’t wait to face Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. “I can’t wait to...
Cincy Jungle
Film Room: Hendrickson’s Huge Day
Despite the team’s winless record over the first two weeks of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals defense received a lot of praise. They ranked high in yards allowed and didn’t give up very many points, but two things were missing: turnovers and sacks. Trey Hendrickson took care of...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (9/29): Slowing down a cheetah
I think all of us as play-callers have grown. Lou had the experience he had in Miami, where he got a chance to call 12 games (as the interim DC in 2016) and then he gets a chance to reflect on that and go work for different people and then come here and institute it. We've continued to infuse talent into that side of the ball, and he's done a really good job letting those guys play to their strengths.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
Week 3 has an interesting matchup for Monday Night Football. The somehow undefeated New York Giants are hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants are one-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Daniel Jones hasn’t exactly played great as the Giants quarterback in a season with only three touchdowns and no games...
Cincy Jungle
Tyreek Hill has a message for Eli Apple
With a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins with a chance to knock off the last remaining AFC undefeated team. A new addition to the Dolphins roster however, has some payback in mind for Bengals defensive-back, Eli Apple. That player is none...
