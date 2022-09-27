ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Should Lamarcus Joyner be suspended for hit on Tee Higgins?

The Cincinnati Bengals dodged a proverbial bullet Sunday against the New York Jets when Tee Higgins took a scary shot to the head from Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner. Higgins laid on the turf momentarily before going into the medical tent for evaluation. Somehow, Higgins was able to avoid a concussion and return to action.
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
Yardbarker

The Steelers 2022 Season Could Absolutely Be Over Before The Month Of November Begins

Maybe it’s too early for the Pittsburgh Steelers to hit the panic button, but if the team is taking a long look ahead at their next five games, it isn’t an overreaction to say that the season’s fate could be decided by the end of October. The organization has had three or more wins heading into November every year since 2014, but the October schedule ahead is quite brutal. The stretch ahead is going to decide the team’s playoff hopes as Pittsburgh has three games on the road, all in hostile environments, and the five teams have a combined record of 11-4. Mike Tomlin ‘s group could be looking at a 2-6 record after eight games.
Cincy Jungle

Will we see more of Samaje Perine against the Dolphins?

Samaje Perine runs hard. He hits holes without hesitation. He’s more than capable in pass blocking. And he looks fully healthy. It is for those reasons that I’m about to argue that right now he deserves to be taking away carries from the supremely talented, exceedingly charismatic Joe Mixon.
Cincy Jungle

Film Room: Hendrickson’s Huge Day

Despite the team’s winless record over the first two weeks of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals defense received a lot of praise. They ranked high in yards allowed and didn’t give up very many points, but two things were missing: turnovers and sacks. Trey Hendrickson took care of...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (9/29): Slowing down a cheetah

I think all of us as play-callers have grown. Lou had the experience he had in Miami, where he got a chance to call 12 games (as the interim DC in 2016) and then he gets a chance to reflect on that and go work for different people and then come here and institute it. We've continued to infuse talent into that side of the ball, and he's done a really good job letting those guys play to their strengths.
Cincy Jungle

Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

Week 3 has an interesting matchup for Monday Night Football. The somehow undefeated New York Giants are hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants are one-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Daniel Jones hasn’t exactly played great as the Giants quarterback in a season with only three touchdowns and no games...
Cincy Jungle

Tyreek Hill has a message for Eli Apple

With a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins with a chance to knock off the last remaining AFC undefeated team. A new addition to the Dolphins roster however, has some payback in mind for Bengals defensive-back, Eli Apple. That player is none...
