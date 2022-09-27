One drive in this vehicle will have you feeling like a boss. Mercedes has always been about two things in the eyes of most automotive enthusiasts, performance, and luxury. The prestige that comes with owning a Benz has made many people very proud of their cars and eventually became the brands most effective marketing tool. Whether you like the looks from onlookers hopeful to someday own an example like yours or the speed that comes almost instantaneously when you push the gas, these cars can appeal to pretty much everybody. This particular car is a great example of that as it combines the two major traits in a convertible luxury car built for driving on the road.

