MotorAuthority
Final Lamborghini Aventador, final BMW Alpina B7, Nissan Z Nismo GT4: Car News Headlines
Lamborghini is working on a successor to the Aventador, and it will stick with V-12 power, albeit with electrification thrown into the mix. Ahead of the new car's arrival, Lamborghini has announced it built the final Aventador, a car that will go down in history as the last Lamborghini powered purely by a V-12.
MotorTrend Magazine
Pagani Unveils Utopia Supercar, Successor to Zonda and Huayra
We've been waiting for Horatio Pagani's follow-up to the incredible Huayra (codenamed C9) and Zonda (C8) supercars for some time. Back in 2019, Pagani dropped some tantalizing hints about the next big thing, the C10. Pagani promised it'd pack a V-12 and even a proper manual transmission. He didn't disappoint—the C10 is now known officially as the Utopia, and it looks like nothing else on the road (except another Pagani, that is). Not only that, it indeed packs the manual we were promised (in addition to an available automated gearbox) and a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mercedes-EQ EQS580 SUV First Test: A Luxury EV Lost In Translation
For those who enjoy welcoming companions aboard their yacht or whisking an entourage away on their jet, Mercedes-EQ presents a suitably lavish mode to actualize terrestrial excursions in the company of others. The 2023 EQS580 SUV enlarges the EQS580 sedan, repackaging that full-size car's opulent appeals into a taller three-row crossover format.
Watch as Mercedes driver shows off to the crowd at a car meet – what happens next leaves the driver red-faced
THIS is the moment a Mercedes driver trying to impress a crowd at a car meet ends up rather red-faced. In the video, the driver of the black Mercedes-Benz C63S AMG can be seen racing off in an attempt to catch the eye of onlookers. The footage then cuts to...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
sneakernews.com
Panini And Reebok Kick Off Forthcoming Collaboration With A 1-Of-100 Question For Friends & Family
The sneaker community and the basketball card community share a lot of similarities. Both industries really began to grow from the 1980s, each breeding a cult following that have become fixtures in the mainstream of pop culture and commodities. The thrill of the hunt followed by the feeling of acquiring that *one* pair is a shared experience that both groups can relate to, and it all comes together with this official partnership between Reebok and Panini — two authorities in their respective industries.
Elegant Mercedes Cabriolet Selling On Bring A Trailer
One drive in this vehicle will have you feeling like a boss. Mercedes has always been about two things in the eyes of most automotive enthusiasts, performance, and luxury. The prestige that comes with owning a Benz has made many people very proud of their cars and eventually became the brands most effective marketing tool. Whether you like the looks from onlookers hopeful to someday own an example like yours or the speed that comes almost instantaneously when you push the gas, these cars can appeal to pretty much everybody. This particular car is a great example of that as it combines the two major traits in a convertible luxury car built for driving on the road.
topgear.com
Alpine is readying a range-topping, track-focused A110 R
New “extreme” sportscar inspired by motor racing to be unveiled very, very soon. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This just in: Alpine is readying a new version of its supernaturally excellent A110 sportscar that...
Road & Track
I Feel Conflicted About the New Mercedes-AMG C 63
The fact that we've known for some time that the Mercedes-AMG C 63 would drop its characterful V-8 for four-cylinder power softened the blow somewhat. Yet, I still felt a sense of ennui when the new—deep breath—Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance was revealed a couple days ago.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Bentley Bentayga S and Azure Hybrids Bring More Electrified Punch to the Ultra-Luxury SUV
A sporty, ultra-luxurious large SUV, the 2023 Bentley Bentayga is impressive as-is. Smooth engines, capable handling, and interior styling worthy of its hextuple price tag. If we may offer one small complaint—we felt the version with the available V-6 hybrid powertrain was a bit "grainy." The engine was, that is. Could more power help? Sure! We're about to find out for sure, as Bentley is expanding its hybrid availability to the sportier Bentayga S and fancier Azure models, upgrading its hybrid system's power output to match those Bentaygas' missions.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari SP51 is new one-off V-12 roadster
Ferrari on Wednesday revealed the SP51, its latest one-off car developed under the Special Projects program. Ordered by a Ferrari collector in Taiwan, the car is based on the 812 GTS and looks absolutely stunning, helped in part by its unique shade of red known as Rosso Passionale, which has been applied in three layers.
topgear.com
This one-off Nio EP9 art car is somehow also for sale
Stacking rare on top of rare... on top of blisteringly fast. What’s the catch?. Skip 19 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. In ‘Summer of 69’, a Canuck by the name of Bryan moans wistfully about all the...
topgear.com
What do you make of Citroen’s new logo?
Fancy new badge is a throwback to the brand’s original 1919 oval. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Citroen has an all-new logo inspired by its first ever oval-shaped effort from 1919. The new logo gets...
topgear.com
McLaren will run this special cyberpunk livery in Singapore and Japan
Both MCL36 F1 cars will get this wild x-ray livery for the upcoming double-header. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. McLaren has unveiled a special livery that it will run on its cars at the Singapore Grand...
topgear.com
All versions of the Polestar 3 will get dual-motor drivetrains
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Polestar has confirmed that all versions of its upcoming 3 performance SUV will feature a standard-fit dual-motor drivetrain. This drivetrain will also feature a rear-bias and electric torque vectoring via a dual clutch system on the rear motor. Polestar also...
topgear.com
Mythbusting the world of EVs: are trip computers accurate?
Here's why you can trust your electric car's battery readout more than an ICE car. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The good news: electric cars almost always have an amazingly accurate trip computer and battery gauge. Petrol and diesel cars are congenital liars. A combustion car’s fuel gauge will stick cheerily on full for the first 100 miles. Then gravity gradually takes hold and the needle accelerates downward, finally taking a terrifying plunge from a quarter full to empty.
topgear.com
The Citroen Oli is an oddball electric concept we can’t help but love
This four-seat family do-it-all machine keeps things light and easy. Literally. Skip 20 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This happy, squared-off fellow is Citroen’s latest concept, which it calls the ‘Oli’. And right out of the gate, it’s...
topgear.com
Citroen wants to build cheap, fast-charging EVs for more people than '£40k two-tonners'
Usability, not range, is the key, though it has to be met with proper charging infrastructure, UK boss tells TG. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Just as Citroen finally puts on sale the cheap, electric but...
topgear.com
Citroen e-Berlingo Electric - long term review
Andy Franklin very kindly let me borrow the Berlingo while he abandoned it for a ruinously expensive high-capacity petrol beasty on his jaunt to France. As a longstanding electric connoisseur I was entirely happy to make the acquaintance of the Citroen – it would be plenty big enough to haul a load of stuff off camping and still have some space left for a few friends in the back as well.
