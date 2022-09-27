Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
Michigan State Police trooper shot, in critical condition
According to police, the trooper was hit by an 'unknown suspect' and he was taken to the hospital where he is being evaluated.
Michigan State Police trooper shot during undercover drug operation in Detroit, gunman at large
One trooper is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during an undercover operation on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
abc12.com
Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit
DETROIT – Two men stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a man who was trying to find a wallet that had been taken by children during a basketball game in Detroit, police said. Kyrell Allen and Anthony Hopkins are accused of carjacking in a criminal complaint filed Thursday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Texas man tries to bring 406 pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine to Metro Detroit in truck full of wine
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Texas man has been sentenced for hiding 406 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in a truck full of wine and trying to bring it to Metro Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers stopped a truck driven by Roque Carranza-Alvarado in the area of Parma, Michigan,...
Michigan Man on Supervised Release Charged with Murdering Detroit Radio News Anchor and Attacking the Victim’s Girlfriend and Children
A Michigan judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a Pontiac man charged in connection with the death of a Detroit radio news anchor and a concomitant attack on the victim’s girlfriend and children. Arthur Levan Williamson is charged with one count of first-degree homicide, one...
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Texas truck driver bound for Detroit with 406 pounds of drugs gets lengthy prison sentence
DETROIT – A Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested in Michigan with a truck full of illegal drugs. Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by the Hon. Robert H. Cleland, Untied States District Judge, on Wednesday.
Quadruple drive-by shooting on Detroit street corner caught on camera, police looking for driver of car
The search is on for the driver of a car that was caught on camera in a quadruple shooting on Warren Avenue on Detroit’s east side earlier this month.
Man dies of injuries after Rochester Hills crash; Investigators believe at-fault driver was distracted by her phone
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says Suk-Joon Ham of Rochester Hills, who was a backseat passenger in a Honda Accord involved in the wreck on Sept. 20, passed away on Saturday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
Michigan couple charged in fatal shooting after months of investigation
DETROIT – A Michigan couple is facing charges in a fatal shooting after nearly four months of investigation led to their recent arrest, authorities said. Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, was fatally shot on May 30 in downtown Detroit. Nearly four months later, Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak...
Woman, 30, dies in apparent suicide at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility
A 30-year-old woman who was a prisoner at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility died late Friday of an apparent suicide, a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman confirmed. Shikisha Monet Tidmore died at a local hospital near the prison in Ypsilanti Township, with members of her family at her bedside, department...
Man, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by phone
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating critical fiery crash on I-96 freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a critical crash on I-96 freeway in Detroit. The crash happened Sunday evening on westbound I-96 at Joy Road. According to MSP, troopers responded to the area after receiving a report of a single-car fiery crash. "Upon arrival, Detroit Fire was...
WNEM
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5th, 6th men arrested after posing on Instagram with guns stolen from Westland, Dearborn Heights
WESTLAND, Mich. – The fifth and sixth men linked to the thefts of at least 76 guns in Westland and Dearborn Heights were arrested after posting pictures with some of the weapons publicly on social media, police said. Tivon Jaquess Jr. and Keijuan Watkins are the latest to be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
