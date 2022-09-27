Read full article on original website
R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′
When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
Federer Explains Story Behind Memorable Photo With Nadal
Roger Federer’s tennis career officially ended after he lost in a doubles match alongside rival Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup last Friday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s ceremony following the match was emotional for everyone at the O2 Arena in London. Federer and Nadal let the...
‘Use Your Illusion’ Set Includes New Version of ‘November Rain’
A new version of the classic Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain” will be included on the recently announced Use Your Illusion box set. The new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Christopher Lennertz. The composer has a long resume across film, television and video games. He’s a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to his work on the series Supernatural and The Boys.
Jimi Hendrix-played Japanese double-cut guitar hits the auction block for a second time
The unstrung, unbranded guitar was reportedly used by Hendrix following his time in the US army in the early '60s. A rare Japanese-made, Jimi Hendrix-played 1960s electric guitar has hit the auction block for the second time, after apparently failing to meet its reserve price last time around. The guitar...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
CNN — Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and a statement from his representative. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”
John Lennon Said Kids Understood 1 of His Albums More Than Adults
John Lennon collaborated with a celebrity who was not a member of The Beatles to produce an album where he expressed himself without "format."
Rapper Coolio Dead at Age 59: ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Hip-Hop Artist Dies At Friend’s House in Los Angeles
Rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59, his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, has confirmed to multiple outlets. Jarez told TMZ that the artist was visiting a friend’s home in Los Angeles and went to use the bathroom but failed to emerge. The worried pal called out for him then later found the hip hop star lying on the floor. EMTs were called to the scene, but Coolio was pronounced dead, the site reported. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.
Julian Lage: “A lot of what you hear on this record is first or second take. I like the tape to be rolling when I'm writing because there's a certain sense of discovery”
The guitarist's new album, View With A Room, is full of his signature virtuoso-level guitar playing with splashes of colour provided by special guest Bill Frisell. We spoke to Julian Lage while he was on tour in Italy, performing material from his forthcoming second album for Blue Note, View With A Room.
'Kleo': Netflix renews German spy series for Season 2
"Kleo," a German action-thriller series starring Jella Haase, Dimitrij Schadd and Julius Feldmeier, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Which Kardashian-Jenners Have Tattoos? Photos of Khloe, Rob, Kylie, Kendall and Kris’ Ink
Tatted up! Khloé and Rob Kardashian and Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner are all members of the famous family who have tattoos. While some keep their ink inconspicuous, others love flaunting their artwork. Khloé documented removing her lower back tattoo, a cross with the word “Daddy” written within it...
All-Time Favorite Country Music Songs (Opinion)
Country music is a popular genre of music found primarily in the United States and Canada. Country music superstar Garth Brooks performing.By Steve Jurvetson - edited by CPacker - CC BY 2.0.
Q & A: Peter Mark Reflects on his Career & New Project ‘Opera Voice and Body Work’
When he was 12-years-old, Peter Mark received a recording of “Aida” starring Renata Tebaldi. He was hooked. One year later, he got what he called “the chance of a lifetime.” He got to sing at the Old Met and was able to witness a number of singers from the golden age that would be major influences for the rest of his life. Among them? Renata Tebaldi, of course. But you can add Jussi Bjoerling, Mario del Monaco, Leonie Rysanek, and Birgit Nilsson to that list, among many others.
Uptown! to Rock Out This Fall with Tributes to Legendary Bands, Singer-Songwriters, and Soul Music
Music takes center stage at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center this fall. The bustling performing arts center offers fans a full roster of rock music including three back-to-back nights of tributes to some of the most legendary figures of rock and pop music.
The Tirith release rehearsal video of new song Crystalwell
UK prog rockers The Tirith have announced they will release their third album, Return Of The Lydia, on October 21. The new album sees the Lougborough trio revisit the story from their first album Tales From The Tower with the epic opening title track. At the same time the band...
Indie dev explains why that viral trombone game makes you sound so bad
Trombone Champ goes to a lot of effort to make you feel incompetent
