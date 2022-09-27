Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO