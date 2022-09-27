ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
Hypebae

Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift

Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
shefinds

Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’

Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
thezoereport.com

Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall

Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
Footwear News

Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC

Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
shefinds

Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!

Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Yellow Suit and Square-Toed Mules for Pattern Beauty Meet-and-Greet

Tracee Ellis Ross packed a punch while promoting her haircare brand, Pattern Beauty, at Sephora this weekend. Arriving for a meet-and-greet event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, the Golden Globe-winning star posed with fans in a sunflower-yellow suit by Lafayette 148. Styled by Karla Welch, the double-breasted style featured a sharp blazer with long sleeves and pointed lapels, as well as a pair of pleated pants. Shiny gold squared bamboo hoop earrings finished Ross’ ensemble. When it came to footwear, Ross slipped on a pair of matching heeled mules by Gia Borghini. Her $595 style featured yellow linen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Black Skirt, Sock Boots & Helmet Bag in NYC

Just before the second season of her hit reality series premieres, Kim Kardashian is making the rounds in New York. Shortly after appearing on “The Today Show,” the businesswoman made an outfit change and hit the streets of NYC again. She spoke about pursuing a law degree, her many business ventures and season two of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” While her morning show attire included a black skintight turtleneck top paired with Balenciaga’s signature boot pants in a tiger print, she went with a different look later in the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots

Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway

Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Monse Shirt Dress for New York Fashion Week Show

Nicky Hilton Rothschild made a stylish appearance earlier today in the Big Apple. The businesswoman attended Monse’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, where the luxury fashion house unveiled its Resort/Spring 2023 collection. For the show, Hilton styled in Monse’s cascade button-up shirt dress that entails long-sleeves, a V-neck design, asymmetrical flowing hemline, and a black and white striped patterned print. She coupled her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps and accessorized in a silver chain necklace, bracelet of a similar design, and scintillating hoop earrings. The day prior, Hilton took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

