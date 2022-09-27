Read full article on original website
Related
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Vogue
Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits
From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Dog-Walking Uniform Involves the Tiniest Short Shorts
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Emily Ratajkowski never misses an opportunity to show off her style, even if it's just to walk her dog. The model was seen yesterday taking her dog Colombo...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Hypebae
Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift
Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’
Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gigi Hadid Steps Out Solo Following Leonardo DiCaprio Fling: See Photos From Her Night on the Town
Stepping out. Gigi Hadid attended a private party for her new clothing line by herself following her summer fling with Leonardo DiCaprio. Gigi, 27, was the guest of honor at the New York City event on Tuesday, September 6, which celebrated the launch of her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.
thezoereport.com
Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall
Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Yellow Suit and Square-Toed Mules for Pattern Beauty Meet-and-Greet
Tracee Ellis Ross packed a punch while promoting her haircare brand, Pattern Beauty, at Sephora this weekend. Arriving for a meet-and-greet event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, the Golden Globe-winning star posed with fans in a sunflower-yellow suit by Lafayette 148. Styled by Karla Welch, the double-breasted style featured a sharp blazer with long sleeves and pointed lapels, as well as a pair of pleated pants. Shiny gold squared bamboo hoop earrings finished Ross’ ensemble. When it came to footwear, Ross slipped on a pair of matching heeled mules by Gia Borghini. Her $595 style featured yellow linen...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Harper's Bazaar
Bella Hadid Paired Her Matrix-esque Trench Coat with an Unexpected Accessory
13 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Support for Each Other Was Next-Level 13 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Support for Each Other Was Next-Level. Bella Hadid seems to be taking some fall fashion inspiration from The Matrix. Yesterday, the supermodel attended Burberry's spring/summer 2023 aftershow party in London,...
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Black Skirt, Sock Boots & Helmet Bag in NYC
Just before the second season of her hit reality series premieres, Kim Kardashian is making the rounds in New York. Shortly after appearing on “The Today Show,” the businesswoman made an outfit change and hit the streets of NYC again. She spoke about pursuing a law degree, her many business ventures and season two of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” While her morning show attire included a black skintight turtleneck top paired with Balenciaga’s signature boot pants in a tiger print, she went with a different look later in the day.
Bella Hadid Goes Shopping in a Low Rise Olive Green Skirt and Black Leather Boots with Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman in Milan
Bella Hadid browsed apparel and footwear alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today. She wore navy green neutrals and patent leather footwear for the occasion. Hadid dressed for colder weather in an olive green oversized coat, which she wore over a geometric green and white...
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Monse Shirt Dress for New York Fashion Week Show
Nicky Hilton Rothschild made a stylish appearance earlier today in the Big Apple. The businesswoman attended Monse’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, where the luxury fashion house unveiled its Resort/Spring 2023 collection. For the show, Hilton styled in Monse’s cascade button-up shirt dress that entails long-sleeves, a V-neck design, asymmetrical flowing hemline, and a black and white striped patterned print. She coupled her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps and accessorized in a silver chain necklace, bracelet of a similar design, and scintillating hoop earrings. The day prior, Hilton took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in New York City...
Comments / 0