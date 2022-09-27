Over the past few weeks, Madonna has been reclaiming her title as the Queen of New York City, attending events with a fervor rivaled only by Julia Fox. During Fashion Week, the singer made appearances at some of the hottest shows and after parties, but when the events moved on to another one of her other favorite cities, London, Madonna remained in New York, where she continues to rule the night life, and do so in style. On Monday, she attended the Don’t Worry Darling after party at the Bowery Hotel, wearing a look that seemed like it could have been inspired by another one of NYC’s favorite night owls—Rihanna.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO