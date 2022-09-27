Read full article on original website
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Romance Going Strong After Baby As She Rocks Baggy Jeans At Studio
Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were busy working in a studio together and turned heads with their wardrobe choices. The singer and rapper, who just welcomed their first child in May, were photographed heading in and out of their Los Angeles, CA session in their looks, which included a vintage Supreme Mitchell & Ness Throwback jersey and denim jeans for Rihanna, and a black hoodie and matching sweatpants for Rocky. The doting mom also added sunglasses and Ancuta Sarca X Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker Pumps to her outfit as she held a Balenciaga purse, and the doting dad topped his look off with white, black, and teal Nike sneakers.
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
Madonna Seems to Be Taking Style Notes From Rihanna
Over the past few weeks, Madonna has been reclaiming her title as the Queen of New York City, attending events with a fervor rivaled only by Julia Fox. During Fashion Week, the singer made appearances at some of the hottest shows and after parties, but when the events moved on to another one of her other favorite cities, London, Madonna remained in New York, where she continues to rule the night life, and do so in style. On Monday, she attended the Don’t Worry Darling after party at the Bowery Hotel, wearing a look that seemed like it could have been inspired by another one of NYC’s favorite night owls—Rihanna.
Rihanna Rocks Thigh-High Boots & Mini Getting Cozy With A$AP Rocky At Afterparty: Photo
Rihanna, 34, looked gorgeous during her latest outing! The singer rocked a gray mini dress and black thigh-high boots as she left the Rolling Loud Festival afterparty with her 33-year-old boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. She had some of her long hair pulled back with some loose parts in the front and added jewelry and a glamourous makeup look to the outfit.
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Madonna Shows Off New Copper Hair In Lacy Top & All-Black Outfit at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Daughter Lourdes Leon
Madonna sat front row with her daughter Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Like A Virgin” songstress and Leon dressed in all black looks down to their shoes.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
Chris Brown scares neighborhood kids with grafitti, Rihanna's new fashion collection, and more
Chris Brown's response to neighbors who have complained that the graffiti art outside his Hollywood Hills home scares their children? "Keep em inside then! It's art. There are scarier creatures on Harry Potter. Get a f&*%ing life!" Brown tweeted. [Billboard]. Go behind the scenes with Rihanna for a sneak peek...
Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall
Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
Pamela Anderson Serves Nostalgic 90’s Glam In Pleated Lace Skirt & Pointy Stiletto Mules In Marc Jacobs Heaven Campaign
Pamela Anderson is making heaven a place on earth. The actress is one of the many famous faces to star in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. Along with Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Kylie Maclachlan and Dev Hynes in the new ad. The Fall 2022 Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign mixes 90’s nostalgia with contemporary art and fashion. Since its launch in 2020, Heaven has become a cult favorite known for baby tees, knitwear and teddies akin. This season is no different, as it includes ringer tops, an assortment of retro-style jewelry and a series of punky stuffed toys. In one...
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag
Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Saint Laurent Takes Sexy Seriously For Archival-Inspired Summer 2023 Collection
Anthony Vaccarello is not one to shy away from the provocative. In his seven years as creative director of Saint Laurent, the Italian designer has left his mark on the French heritage brand though a lot of skin-baring, sexed-up looks, mixed with Yves Saint Laurent’s original use of color and shape. For the brand’s summer ’23 collection, however, Vaccarello kept things more covered up — in a way. Instead of outright skin-baring looks, the creative director turned to sheer knits to showcase a slinky look for next year. Vaccarello referenced dancer and choreographer Martha Graham and a 1930 routine in which she...
Kendall Keeps It Cool In Bermuda Shorts And Fashion Flip-Flops
It might officially be autumn, but for Kendall Jenner, who happens to be in out-of-office mode, the warm weather fashion continues. Her most recent look, which is both pared-back and stylish, is a tribute to the scorching summer that has just ended. Spotted landing in the Bahamas, the 27-year-old runway...
Rihanna Wears Tight White Tank Top & Fur Jacket For Late Night Solo NYC Outing: Photos
Rihanna was out in New York City at 3 a.m. when she wore a tight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a furry jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit while her long hair was down and wavy. Rihanna was by herself for a solo outing, despite being out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky two days earlier at a recording studio.
