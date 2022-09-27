Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Keke Palmer Captures Sunshine in All-Yellow Outfit & Open-Toe Sandals at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Keke Palmer made a bright arrival for the premiere of the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection during New York Fashion Week earlier today. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. The actress and singer wore...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Blossoms In Floral Mini Skirt & Strappy Sandals With Mother Melinda Gates at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Phoebe Gates continued her sensational style streak while attending the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has pulled out all the stops for her looks during New York Fashion Week. This time, Phoebe was joined by a special guest — her mother Melinda Gates. The duo looked stylish for the high fashion affair, arriving together in color-coordinated ensembles. Phoebe wore a floral-printed outfit that consisted of a sharp blazer jacket, which she paired with a strapless bralette and matching mini skirt. For glam, the 19-year-old Stanford University...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags — Shop Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach and More
It is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for jean jackets and boots for the fall, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
Kanye West's Socks and Bedazzled Flip-Flops Are Causing a Stir at London Fashion Week
On Sept. 26, Kanye West attended Burberry's spring/summer 2023 show at London Fashion Week, and as usual, his surprise appearance sparked discussions across social media. While the rapper and fashion designer opted for his signature hoodie-and-leather-jacket combo, he went rogue with his footwear: black socks paired with studded glitter flip-flops.
Kate Moss Drags A Faux Mink Coat on The Ground in Sheer Dress & Soaring Stilettos at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Leave it to Kate Moss to make a fashion statement — in Paris, no less. The legendary supermodel arrived in her signature nonchalant manner for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 show, with drama in her wake. While arriving at the show’s pool-themed venue, Moss dynamically posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, removing her black mink-textured faux fur coat and dragging it on the ground. Posing with the coat hanging off her arm, the model wore a black sheer minidress with a ruched texture and long sleeves. Paired with sheer black tights, the style icon finished her ensemble with a glossy leather...
Milan Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana Debut, Paris Hilton’s Versace Catwalk — Plus More
The (style) drama continues! After turning heads during New York Fashion Week, Hollywood’s biggest stars jetted off to Europe to keep the party going at Milan Fashion Week. This spring/summer 2023 season in Italy has been unforgettable. From fierce street style to surprise catwalk appearances, your favorite celebrities came to slay.
Bella Hadid Goes Shopping in a Low Rise Olive Green Skirt and Black Leather Boots with Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman in Milan
Bella Hadid browsed apparel and footwear alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today. She wore navy green neutrals and patent leather footwear for the occasion. Hadid dressed for colder weather in an olive green oversized coat, which she wore over a geometric green and white...
Vogue
Amal Clooney Doesn’t Need An Airport To Do Jet Set Glamour
Amal Clooney’s dress collection is unrivalled – especially her party dresses. However, as the seasons change, so too must her sartorial choices. Her most recent appearance is an example of elegant transitional attire. The Columbia University professor and barrister was spotted boarding an Amtrak in New York City...
EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid Dazzles in Self-Portrait Campaign Shot by Tyrone Lebon
Gigi Hadid stars in the latest Self-Portrait campaign shot by the Vogue-approved photographer Tyrone Lebon. In a series of images shared exclusively with WWD, Hadid wears sparkly crystal-embellished dresses in gold, green and a gradient hue from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, while posing for Lebon with the iconic New York skyline as the backdrop. More from WWDBackstage at Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023Self-Portrait RTW Fall 2022A Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, said he wanted to reveal the new collection in “an interesting way.” Instead of doing a fashion show on the...
Tufts Daily
Performance, fashion and diversity take center stage at Vogue World
Anna Wintour is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Wintour has led Vogue as its editor in chief since 1988 and in her 30-year reign has revolutionized the fashion industry. Whether it be putting together the iconic September issue or turning the Met Gala into the global fashion event it has become known as today, Wintour’s influence has been undeniable and shows no signs of stopping. Wintour’s latest endeavor, Vogue World, is yet another example of her success and abilities in altering the fashion industry.
Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row
Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
Riccardo Tisci Is Out at Burberry—and Ex-Bottega Veneta Designer Daniel Lee Will Replace Him
Burberry has announced that Riccardo Tisci is departing the label after nearly five years as its chief creative officer. Tisci first joined Burberry in 2018, following his noteworthy 12-year tenure at Givenchy. His successor has already been announced: Daniel Lee, the buzzy British designer best known for transforming the fortunes of Italian label Bottega Veneta in recent years, has been announced as the newly-appointed Chief Creative Officer of the brand.
