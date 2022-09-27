Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kings in Plum closes to make way for new Sheetz
After 48 years in business, another Pittsburgh-area Kings Family Restaurant has closed. Kings district manager George Brown confirmed Thursday morning that the Kings in Presque Isle Plaza in the Holiday Park area of Plum permanently closed its doors Monday. “The plaza has been sold, and the new owner had different...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Downtown Irwin will be rockin’ and rollin’ this weekend, with these concerts at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St.:. • Foreigners Journey, featuring Constantine Maroulis, 8 p.m. Friday. The tribute band performs hits from both Foreigner and Journey, along with originals by front man Maroulis, the sixth-place finisher on “American Idol” in 2005 and a 2009 Tony Award nominee for his lead role in “Rock of Ages.” Tickets are $39.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes: These farms go all in for Halloween
You might have a good shot at finding one — and a lot more — at one of these pumpkin patches. As always, its wise to call ahead to check hours, admission costs and availability of activities during the week and weekends. Janoski’s Farm & Greenhouse. •...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gathering on Grant gains momentum in Vandergrift
A new seasonal monthly event in Vandergrift has proved to be a crowd-pleaser. Gathering on Grant, a community-based food and vendor festival, debuted in May. Lead organizer Eric Mikula said the event has been a great success. “It’s been wonderful. The response from our neighbors has been great. We have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Repairs set to start on Bells Mills covered bridge damaged in hit-and-run
Repairs could begin next week on the Bells Mills Bridge after it was damaged this month during a hit-and-run. Vaughn Neill, an engineer with Westmoreland County, said the damage on Sept. 21 was limited to entry woodwork and the approach railing. Structural parts of the bridge were not affected. He...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range
Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken earlier this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” said county park police Chief Henry Fontana....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Childhood friends get new lease on life thanks to directed kidney donation
Kate Shovel and Amber Sylvester have been friends for more than 35 years. They met going to school at Penn Hills in first grade and remained friends even after Shovel moved to Plum in high school. They played softball together as teenagers and became really close. Just a couple of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kennywood shooting puts spotlight on park security, metal detectors
The triple shooting inside Kennywood Park has raised questions about the facility’s security measures and screening technology that is supposed to detect prohibited firearms. An altercation between two groups of juveniles led to a 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy being shot in the leg and another 15-year-old boy...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 27, 2022: Miles Jackson powers Bethel Park to OT win
Miles Jackson scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead Bethel Park (8-3, 7-2) to a 2-1 victory over Trinity (7-4, 5-4) in a matchup of top boys soccer teams in Section 3-3A Tuesday night. Faiden Hodgson scored for the Hillers. Ambridge 5, West Allegheny 4 – Anthony Powell...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: GCC looks to knock off king Clairton
Pieces of paper with “1998” written on them were plastered all over the Greensburg Central Catholic locker room this week. The rumor going around Carbon was that ‘98 was the last time GCC beat Clairton. It motivated players and coaches, fired them up. That year is close,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Birdie puts on his game face, brings his ‘A’ game to Week 5 Westmoreland County picks
The Birdie has been covering high school football for a long time and has lent an ear to a lot of postgame interviews. Local coaches have been dive-bombing him with cliches like he used to dive-bomb car windshields when he was a young chick hanging out on telephone wires. “Not...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh entrepreneur Giorgio Coraluppi remembered as tech pioneer
People who rely on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, FaceTime, WhatsApp and other instant messaging platforms have Giorgio Coraluppi to thank. The longtime Pittsburgh resident and businessman, known as “Dr. C,” invented the technology for the digital teleconference call from which those apps were derived. Following his death on Sept....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: One of nation's largest building wholesalers sets up in Harmar
One of the nation’s largest building suppliers has opened a location in Harmar. ABC Supply Co. opened its doors Aug. 1 at 460 Nixon Road. “We’re a 40,000-plus-square-foot, all-under-roof supplier,” said site manager Mike Mrakovich. “We will be a one-stop shop for the Cheswick community and surrounding areas.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coaches have Mars, Highlands in thick of section race
Two first-year coaches have Highlands and Mars back in conference contention. Highlands graduate Matt Bonislawski, who quarterbacked the Golden Rams to the 2001 WPIAL Class 3A semifinals, has piloted the Highlands to a 5-0 overall mark, 2-0 in Greater Allegheny Conference play. Eric Kasperowicz, after a year in the collegiate...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Death penalty trial in slaying of off-duty Pittsburgh officer postponed until February
The trial for a man accused in 2019 of killing an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer has been postponed until Feb. 27. Jury selection in the capital case against Christian Bey was supposed to begin on Monday before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kevin G. Sasinoski. However, according to a motion...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland campus clippings: Jeannette grad Marcus Barnes making impact at William & Mary
Coming out of Jeannette, Marcus Barnes was known for his glue-like hands and football instincts. His father, Johnnie Barnes, played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers. If the ball was thrown Marcus Barnes’ way, he was probably going to catch it, no matter if he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Saint Vincent offers mid-day acoustic guitar concert
Saint Vincent College will present an acoustic guitar performance on Thursday afternoon on its campus in Unity. Joseph Materkowsk, a singer songwriter and professor in the college’s fine arts department, will play cover songs from the 1950s to today as well as original compositions as part of the Music at Midday series at the The Verostko Center for the Arts.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 Plum students honored with academic awards
Three students at Plum Senior High School were honored during the Sept. 27 school board meeting. Karee Jackson, Rachel Arhin and Steven Robledo each were recognized by the College Board National Recognition Program Awards. Jackson and Arhin received the National African American Recognition Award (NAARA), while Robledo received the National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
