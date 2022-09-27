ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kings in Plum closes to make way for new Sheetz

After 48 years in business, another Pittsburgh-area Kings Family Restaurant has closed. Kings district manager George Brown confirmed Thursday morning that the Kings in Presque Isle Plaza in the Holiday Park area of Plum permanently closed its doors Monday. “The plaza has been sold, and the new owner had different...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Downtown Irwin will be rockin’ and rollin’ this weekend, with these concerts at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St.:. • Foreigners Journey, featuring Constantine Maroulis, 8 p.m. Friday. The tribute band performs hits from both Foreigner and Journey, along with originals by front man Maroulis, the sixth-place finisher on “American Idol” in 2005 and a 2009 Tony Award nominee for his lead role in “Rock of Ages.” Tickets are $39.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Vandergrift, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Brackenridge, PA
City
Tarentum, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Natrona Heights, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gathering on Grant gains momentum in Vandergrift

A new seasonal monthly event in Vandergrift has proved to be a crowd-pleaser. Gathering on Grant, a community-based food and vendor festival, debuted in May. Lead organizer Eric Mikula said the event has been a great success. “It’s been wonderful. The response from our neighbors has been great. We have...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range

Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken earlier this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” said county park police Chief Henry Fontana....
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Childhood friends get new lease on life thanks to directed kidney donation

Kate Shovel and Amber Sylvester have been friends for more than 35 years. They met going to school at Penn Hills in first grade and remained friends even after Shovel moved to Plum in high school. They played softball together as teenagers and became really close. Just a couple of...
PLUM, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moondog
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kennywood shooting puts spotlight on park security, metal detectors

The triple shooting inside Kennywood Park has raised questions about the facility’s security measures and screening technology that is supposed to detect prohibited firearms. An altercation between two groups of juveniles led to a 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy being shot in the leg and another 15-year-old boy...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Alcohol#Methodist Church#United Church#Chaplains#Charity#210 Wood St#The Marine Corps#Hill Crest Country Club#Marines#Navy#The Ministry Center#Aldi#Apollo Hose Co
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh entrepreneur Giorgio Coraluppi remembered as tech pioneer

People who rely on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, FaceTime, WhatsApp and other instant messaging platforms have Giorgio Coraluppi to thank. The longtime Pittsburgh resident and businessman, known as “Dr. C,” invented the technology for the digital teleconference call from which those apps were derived. Following his death on Sept....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New coaches have Mars, Highlands in thick of section race

Two first-year coaches have Highlands and Mars back in conference contention. Highlands graduate Matt Bonislawski, who quarterbacked the Golden Rams to the 2001 WPIAL Class 3A semifinals, has piloted the Highlands to a 5-0 overall mark, 2-0 in Greater Allegheny Conference play. Eric Kasperowicz, after a year in the collegiate...
MARS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Charities
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Saint Vincent offers mid-day acoustic guitar concert

Saint Vincent College will present an acoustic guitar performance on Thursday afternoon on its campus in Unity. Joseph Materkowsk, a singer songwriter and professor in the college’s fine arts department, will play cover songs from the 1950s to today as well as original compositions as part of the Music at Midday series at the The Verostko Center for the Arts.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 Plum students honored with academic awards

Three students at Plum Senior High School were honored during the Sept. 27 school board meeting. Karee Jackson, Rachel Arhin and Steven Robledo each were recognized by the College Board National Recognition Program Awards. Jackson and Arhin received the National African American Recognition Award (NAARA), while Robledo received the National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA).
PLUM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy