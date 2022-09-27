Read full article on original website
Hidden Amazon deal drops iPad Pro 12.9-inch to lowest ever price
Wow! The iPad Pro 2021 just hits lowest ever price at Amazon courtesy of a massive $200 discount.
TechRadar
Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals 2022: early sales and predictions
This year’s Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday deals should be a treat for all. It’s been a whole year since Nintendo released the latest model of its hit handheld console, so we expect to see some sizeable discounts in the November sales. While plenty of Nintendo Switch Black...
The Verge
Eero’s best mesh Wi-Fi routers are back down to their lowest prices
After a day full of product announcements, Amazon is getting back to cutting prices on its hardware — both new-ish and old-ish. Specifically, there are some great discounts happening once again on the company’s Eero lineup of smart mesh Wi-Fi routers. These prices match the ones that we saw back in early July just before the company launched Prime Day 2022. (Little did we know Amazon was planning another big sale that’s happening soon on October 11th and 12th).
Cheap Razer laptop deals 2022: all the latest sales and lowest prices
We're rounding up all the latest cheap Razer laptop deals available right now, with the lowest prices on Blade rigs from all the best retailers.
TechRadar
Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: what we expect to see in the sales
It’s almost time for the annual PS5 Black Friday deals, a sales period where retailers offer deep discounts on game consoles, accessories, and games. Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 this year, but expect to see discounts up to a week ahead. Though we’re unlikely to see sales on the PS5 console itself, Black Friday deals are set to be abundant when it comes to the best PS5 games and gear.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Business Insider
The 11 best Xbox accessories, including wireless headsets, customizable controllers, and extra storage
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Some of our top picks include Microsoft's Elite Series 2 controller and its budget-friendly stereo headset. Extra storage, battery packs, and wireless adapters are also great options for Xbox gamers. Many of our recommended Xbox accessories work with...
IGN
Daily Deals: Turtles In Time Arcade Cabinet, Xbox Controllers, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals on this fine Sunday, including a sale on Nintendo Switch games, new discounts on TCL 6-series 4K Mini LED gaming TVs with HDMI 2.1 (75" model now added), a sweet looking 70" TV stand with fireplace insert and illuminated glass shelving for only $250, a sale on controllers for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and more.
moneytalksnews.com
Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off
Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
TechRadar
These are the best iPhone 13 deals you can find right now for less than £40/month
The price of iPhone 13 deals has steadily been dropping since the launch of iPhone 14 and this makes it a great time to be shopping for the device. Affordable Mobiles is been offering some really good deals with Three in particular. For example, this iPhone 13 deal with 100GB data, unlimited calls, and texts for just £36/month and £35 upfront (opens in new tab).
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more
Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
Black Friday Xbox Series X deals 2022: everything we can expect from November
We're rounding up everything you should be expecting to see in November's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals with our top predictions for accessory discounts and stock.
TechRadar
Windows 11 22H2 suffers nasty bug that crashes some PCs with Intel CPUs
Windows 11 22H2 is causing some trouble here and there, first of all for gamers with Nvidia graphics cards – though that issue now has a fix – and now we’re hearing of a nasty Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) crash which is plaguing some unfortunates. A...
Best Tech and PC Hardware Deals 2022
Whether you're looking for PC components, peripherals or prebuilt systems, these are the best deals on tech.
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale already has major tech deals on Apple, LG and Samsung
Get ready for another batch of Prime Day savings from Amazon with the best tech deals on Apple laptops, LG TVs, Skullcandy earbuds and more ahead of Black Friday 2022.
TechRadar
Razer's Steam Deck competitor is using Xbox Cloud Gaming to get ahead
Razer, Qualcomm and Verizon are looking to make a splash in the gaming handheld space with the Razer Edge 5G. This Android-powered portable device looks set to compete with Valve's Steam Deck, and will let players download games locally or stream them via cloud-based services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. Much...
The Pulse 3D headset just hit a record low in Amazon's PS5 deals
The PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is down to a record low today at Amazon. It's one of our favorite PS5 deals around with a $75 sales price.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TechRadar
New Amazon Echo Dot with better audio might mean you don't need the bigger one
And check out the 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids Edition purple dinosaur!. Love Amazon's spherical smart speakers? Then today's a good day for you all round (sorry). Amazon just announced the new Echo Dot 5th Gen, with improved audio – specifically, up to 50% less distorting, and yet up to twice the bass at the same time.
TechRadar
New Amazon Kindle will have a stylus, leak says, and it'll come very soon
Our ranking of the best Amazon Kindles is going to get a massive shake-up soon, according to a leaker - there's an Amazon product launch happening in a few hours, and a leaker says a brand-new family of Kindle is launching at it. This leaker, called SnoopyTech (opens in new...
