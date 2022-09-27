ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

Eero’s best mesh Wi-Fi routers are back down to their lowest prices

After a day full of product announcements, Amazon is getting back to cutting prices on its hardware — both new-ish and old-ish. Specifically, there are some great discounts happening once again on the company’s Eero lineup of smart mesh Wi-Fi routers. These prices match the ones that we saw back in early July just before the company launched Prime Day 2022. (Little did we know Amazon was planning another big sale that’s happening soon on October 11th and 12th).
TechRadar

Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: what we expect to see in the sales

It’s almost time for the annual PS5 Black Friday deals, a sales period where retailers offer deep discounts on game consoles, accessories, and games. Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 this year, but expect to see discounts up to a week ahead. Though we’re unlikely to see sales on the PS5 console itself, Black Friday deals are set to be abundant when it comes to the best PS5 games and gear.
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
IGN

Daily Deals: Turtles In Time Arcade Cabinet, Xbox Controllers, and More

Check out the new hot daily deals on this fine Sunday, including a sale on Nintendo Switch games, new discounts on TCL 6-series 4K Mini LED gaming TVs with HDMI 2.1 (75" model now added), a sweet looking 70" TV stand with fireplace insert and illuminated glass shelving for only $250, a sale on controllers for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and more.
moneytalksnews.com

Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off

Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
TechRadar

These are the best iPhone 13 deals you can find right now for less than £40/month

The price of iPhone 13 deals has steadily been dropping since the launch of iPhone 14 and this makes it a great time to be shopping for the device. Affordable Mobiles is been offering some really good deals with Three in particular. For example, this iPhone 13 deal with 100GB data, unlimited calls, and texts for just £36/month and £35 upfront (opens in new tab).
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more

Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
TechRadar

Razer's Steam Deck competitor is using Xbox Cloud Gaming to get ahead

Razer, Qualcomm and Verizon are looking to make a splash in the gaming handheld space with the Razer Edge 5G. This Android-powered portable device looks set to compete with Valve's Steam Deck, and will let players download games locally or stream them via cloud-based services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. Much...
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
