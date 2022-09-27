ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WHIO Dayton

New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP

COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
PIQUA, OH
FanSided

Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats swinging big with No. 1 prospect Isaiah Collier

Cincinnati Basketball is one of four finalists for five-star point guard, Isaiah Collier. Do the Bearcats have a real chance to land him after all?. When it comes to true point guards, Isaiah Collier has made the case for being the No. 1 guy in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s an elite traditional ball-handler, capable of setting things up for his teammates and setting the tone on offense. The 6’3 playmaker out of Marietta, Georgia has a list of four contenders, including USC, UCLA, Michigan, and Cincinnati Basketball.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton.com

NEW DETAILS: U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering scores for Dayton area economy

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering had an estimated economic impact of $1,225,000 on the Dayton area, officials said. That figure from the four-day tournament at NCR’s South course Aug. 25-28 is based on final numbers from the United States Golf Association on data and from hotels, according to the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau.
KETTERING, OH
Fox 19

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
DAYTON, OH
bannersontheparkway.com

Xavier forward Zach Freemantle suspended indefinitely

Basketball season came to an official beginning today as Xavier had its first practice of the year. Notable through his absent was talented but enigmatic senior forward Zach Freemantle. Information beyond this is extremely sparse, but it's hard to interpret this as a good sign for Xavier or Freemantle. There...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy 2022 homecoming court announced

The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
TROY, OH
wnewsj.com

Henry Casey Camp honors Clark County’s last Civil War veteran

Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) on Sunday dedicated a bronze plaque at the grave site of Charles William Needles in Springfield at Ferncliff Cemetery recognizing him as Clark County’s last surviving Union Civil War veteran. The ceremony was organized...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio

Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
CINCINNATI, OH
