Cincinnati Basketball is one of four finalists for five-star point guard, Isaiah Collier. Do the Bearcats have a real chance to land him after all?. When it comes to true point guards, Isaiah Collier has made the case for being the No. 1 guy in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s an elite traditional ball-handler, capable of setting things up for his teammates and setting the tone on offense. The 6’3 playmaker out of Marietta, Georgia has a list of four contenders, including USC, UCLA, Michigan, and Cincinnati Basketball.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO