Darkstar86
2d ago
More misleading propaganda and preferential polling in hopes that people won't choose to vote against Lamont. They did the same thing in 2016 with Hillary Clinton. They've done this multiple times with other Democrat politicians. Anybody who isn't picking up on the pattern is either voluntarily ignorant or proudly delusional.
4
Mutts Rule
2d ago
We can't thrive under current "leaders". There's a good reason people are fleeing in droves. Stubbornness & party over logic has & is killing this beautiful little state.
4
III%
1d ago
MIND GAMES!!! Nothing to see here... just go vote Red as if Your Children and Grandchildren's lives depend on it!🙏👨👩👦👦🇺🇸📃👶❤️🕊
4
Eyewitness News
New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Blumenthal leading Senate race
The extent of the damage from hurricane Ian is still unfolding. Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl. A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Eyewitness News
Stefanowski gets endorsement from Virginia governor
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Republican candidate for governor officially has the Virginia governor on his side. Bob Stefanowski received an endorsement from Gov. Glen Youngkin in Greenwich on Wednesday night. Channel 3 was there as Youngkin and Stefanowski hosted a meet and greet at local restaurant, Caren’s Cos...
CT leaders mull special session for essential worker relief, gas tax
Connecticut lawmakers may call a special session after elections to extend the gas tax holiday and add money to the Premium Pay Program.
Lamont, Stefanowski paint different pictures of CT in first debate
In CT’s first debate, Gov. Ned Lamont trumpeted state finances while Bob Stefanowski painted the state as unsafe and overburdened by taxes.
On Surplus, Dems, GOP Switch Sides
New Haven and Hamden Democratic state lawmakers threw their support behind fiscal “discipline” and recession preparedness when faced with a question that will likely dominate this year’s legislative session. That is: What to do with Connecticut’s record budget surpluses?. Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut families in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl. A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Updated: 2 hours ago. A jewelry store burglary in Tolland...
NewsTimes
Highlights from the Connecticut governor candidates debate
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont, Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling took part in a Connecticut governor candidate's forum Tuesday, hosted by NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut from West Hartford. The forum streamed online at 12:30...
As inflation concerns grow, Jahana Hayes says she takes 'nothing for granted' in 5th District
The 5th District is considered Connecticut’s most competitive congressional seat, with incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes running for reelection against Republican George Logan. In 2018, Hayes made history as the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. This year, she’s seeking a third term as America battles inflation and...
Connecticut senators want to ban guns from election sites
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut senators introduced federal legislation Wednesday that would ban guns near polling sites. The Vote Without Fear Act would make it illegal to have a firearm within 100 yards of any federal election site. There are exemptions for on-duty law enforcement officers and security guards. The bill was introduced by […]
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Thursday morning
Scot Haney tracks cooler than average weather and rain for the weekend. Bob Stefanowski gained an endorsement from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Wednesday afternoon. Insurance companies prepare to handle claims, hurricane Ian. Updated: 9 hours ago. Tonight, we are taking a closer look at the hurricane and the potential damage...
Crime fell in Connecticut, but Republicans say it’s still an issue
CT resumed its 10-year crime drop after a bump in 2020. Republicans say Democrats have "put the rights of criminals ahead of our police."
McKee calls Kalus a ‘seagull manager’ who is ‘crapping all over the state’
The governor's remark came in response to Ashley Kalus' latest TV ad, which dubs him a "corrupt career politician."
ctnewsjunkie.com
Democrats Rally In Anticipation of ‘Roevember’
WEST HARTFORD – Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont joined state and local officials at West Hartford’s town green Saturday for a rally on reproductive rights. Despite a recent Quinnpiac University poll finding that only 12% of Democrats believe abortion is the most urgent issue facing the state, the Democratic Party believes it’s a winning issue for them in what Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz called “Roevember.”
Eyewitness News
Middletown students aid relief team heading to Florida
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Students from one school in Middletown are partnering with a local disaster relief team to help aid Florida in their recovery from Hurricane Ian. Students from Vinal Technical School are getting real-world experience by working with Connecticut’s Disaster Assistance team. On Wednesday, students have been...
NewsTimes
CT's local property taxes could become focus of election season
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, which normally represents towns and cities in the State Capitol and before the General Assembly, wants voters this election season to ask candidates some tough questions on the thorniest of issues: local property taxes. In a new issues report and an accompanying video featuring Joe...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
3 Cares: Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico continues this weekend
(WFSB) – Thousands of people in Puerto Rico still need help after Hurricane Fiona. Channel 3 is again teaming up with Bomba Radio and the Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Day Parades and Festivals for a 3 Cares event to collect donations to help hurricane victims. Three events to...
Former Connecticut residents living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian
(WTNH) – Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida, and many Connecticut residents are worried about friends and family living along Florida’s west coast. News 8 spoke to several people on Wednesday who used to live in Connecticut, but now call Florida home, as the “extremely dangerous” hurricane made landfall. As Ian made landfall, […]
Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
