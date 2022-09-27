Read full article on original website
Related
Pierre Gasly and Nyck de Vries are now the keys to the 2023 F1 lineup — Here is what we know and what is still rumored
The 2023 grid is starting to clear up, but teams are still playing tug-a-war over Pierre Gasly and super-prospect Nyck de Vries.
Ferrari Purosangue Debuts With 715-HP V12 And Suicide Doors
Ferrari's first-ever production four-door, four-seat vehicle. Features a 715-horsepower front-mid-mounted 6.5-liter V12. Front and rear transmission units create an effective AWD system. 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds, top speed of 193 mph. Following an age of development and numerous spy shots and teasers, Ferrari has finally revealed its first-ever SUV...
motor1.com
Tuned 2006 Ford GT spreads V8 music through Germany in Autobahn run
It's been a while since the first Ford GT took centre stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
RELATED PEOPLE
motor1.com
Larger Renault Austral spied with seven seats, could be called Espace
The SUV craze continues in Europe, making victims left and right among other body styles. Case in point, Renault has discontinued the midsize Talisman midsize in both saloon and estate flavours while the latest Megane is an electric crossover. The EV joins the traditional ICE-powered models, which might not have a bright future either seeing as how they've already been removed from the UK lineup.
BBC
Gareth Southgate: England must back 'best players', but is loyalty a risk too far?
England manager Gareth Southgate says he has to "back our best players" after a dramatic draw with Germany but, as the Three Lions head to the World Cup on a six-game winless run, is the manager's loyalty a "risk too far"?. Southgate's side reached a European Championship final just over...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Target Keïta as Bellingham Replacement
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta arrived at the club as one of the best statistical midfielders in Europe. Four seasons later, and it’s fair to say the Reds haven’t seen much of the player they thought they were signing. Between frequent injuries and inconsistent form, Keïta has rarely...
Southgate admits younger England players felt pressure in Nations League
Gareth Southgate has admitted some of his younger England players felt the weight of the shirt during a high-stress Nations League get-together
IN THIS ARTICLE
Official: Manuel Akanji Included In FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'
Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji has been included in the latest Team of the Week' in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
FIFA・
BBC
Rory McIlroy: Ball is in LIV golfers' court, says world number two
Rory McIlroy has called on LIV golfers to take a leading role in mending the fractured relationship between the sport's rivalling tours. The four-time major winner has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Saudi-funded series. "I would just say the ball is in their court," McIlroy told...
GOLF・
Comments / 0