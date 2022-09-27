FDA now discussing Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster shot approval for kids 5-11

The Food and Drug Administration is now in talks to approve emergency use authorization for Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster shot for kids ages 5-11.

If Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster is approved, eligible children would have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves for a booster that both Pfizer and Biotech say helps to protect against strains that were part of the original vaccine as well as new variants popping up every season.

Children in that age range are currently eligible to receive the two primary COVID-19 shots. If the FDA approves this booster, children will receive a smaller dose of the Omicron-targeted formula.

This comes just weeks after Pfizer and Moderna introduced their updated boosters for everyone 12 and older, a move that prompted more than 4 million Americans to roll up their sleeves for the new booster.

With winter fast approaching, medical experts at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County believe the updated booster could be a necessary defense.

If the FDA approves the new formula, the CDC will have to weigh in on the decision before anyone can get this new jab in the arm.