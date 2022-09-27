Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify before pummeling Florida
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge could threaten Cuba and Florida this week. Tropical Storm Ian came to life last week as the ninth named system in the Atlantic basin this season, and while it has yet to reach hurricane strength, AccuWeather forecasters continue to caution that a substantial hurricane threat exists along the eastern Gulf coast of the United States.
Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida, bringing life-threatening storm surge and flooding
Major Hurricane Ian will make landfall across the west-central coast of Florida on Wednesday and into Thursday. This incredibly dangerous storm will slow down and bring life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain and extreme flooding along the coast and far inland. Tornadoes will be possible, as well as widespread power outages.
Major Florida bridge ripped apart by Hurricane Ian
The Sanibel Causeway, the only bridge connecting the islands of Sanibel and Captiva to the mainland, has had a section ripped out by Hurricane Ian.The damage was discovered this morning to the bridge, which runs between Sanibel Island and the Fort Meyers area, right near where the centre of the storm made landfall.It is currently unclear how many people may be on the islands, which are home to a small community, without road access to the mainland.A photo of the damage shows a major chunk of the road collapsed into the water. The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Ian: Photos Emerge After ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Makes Landfall in Florida
The eyewall of Hurricane Ian began moving onto Florida shores on Wednesday afternoon. And, though the eye only recently made landfall, photos have emerged showing the devastating effects of the Category 4 system. Already, Hurricane Ian has begun to topple massive trees as the storm slams Florida’s west coast. More...
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea
Tropical Depression 9 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian in the central Caribbean Sea. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane as it makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is on track to hit Jamaica and Cuba before making a turn east heading toward Florida. Tropical Storm Ian currently has maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at approximately 12 mph. Once Tropical Storm Ian's winds reach 74 mph or higher, he will then be named a hurricane, which could happen later today. Forecasts are calling Ian to strengthening into a major Category 3 hurricane as it potentially approaches Florida by the middle of next week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already issued an executive order on Friday declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties that would be in the potential path of Tropical Storm Ian. The State of Emergency applies to: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Made Landfall Exactly Where Charley Did, But It's Still A Different Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in exactly the same location as Charley in 2004. However, Ian is a much different hurricane than Charley. Ian is much larger than Charley, and that matters for surge, wind and rain. Ian will also move slower than Charley, also important for those impacts. Hurricane Ian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden warns Hurricane Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida history: President says there's already been 'substantial' deaths - and tells oil and gas firms 'America is watching' for 'price gouging' and surges at the pumps
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. Hurricane Ian made landfall a day earlier, flooding both of Florida's coasts, knocking out power supplies...
deseret.com
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
Former ABC 10News anchor details Hurricane Ian making landfall
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday morning with winds so extreme that it broke through hotel doors and windows.
Ian strengthens into major Category 3 hurricane as it makes landfall in Cuba
Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it made landfall in western Cuba, U.S. officials said. Landfall was just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar del Río province around 4:30 a.m. ET, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in an early Tuesday update. The hurricane is now in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico moving north toward Florida at 10 mph, and is expected to approach the state's west coast as an extremely dangerous major hurricane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel
Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has appeared for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection
PGA files countersuit against LIV Golf denying antitrust law violations and accusing the upstart circuit of pushing players to 'breach contracts with the Tour in an effort to sportswash its Saudi backers' atrocities'
LIV Golf is using US antitrust laws 'as a cudgel' to undermine the PGA Tour's existing contracts with players, according to a countersuit filed against the Saudi-backed circuit amid the escalating legal battle between the two rival factions. On Wednesday, the PGA Tour filed 71-page response to LIV Golf's amended...
LAW・
POLITICO
'Real Deal' Ian becomes Category 4 ahead of landfall
It’s Wednesday and Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in southwest Florida in the next few hours. Happening overnight — The monster storm has strengthened into a “an extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane. It’s already pummeling the southern end of the state with rain, spawning tornadoes and bringing flooding to the Florida Keys.
Comments / 0