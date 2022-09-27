Tropical Depression 9 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian in the central Caribbean Sea. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane as it makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is on track to hit Jamaica and Cuba before making a turn east heading toward Florida. Tropical Storm Ian currently has maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at approximately 12 mph. Once Tropical Storm Ian's winds reach 74 mph or higher, he will then be named a hurricane, which could happen later today. Forecasts are calling Ian to strengthening into a major Category 3 hurricane as it potentially approaches Florida by the middle of next week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already issued an executive order on Friday declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties that would be in the potential path of Tropical Storm Ian. The State of Emergency applies to: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO