NFL

CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Son News

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, had a workout with the New England Patriots this week. "The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.
NFL
Dak Prescott
Sterling Shepard
Ezekiel Elliott
Emiliano Sala
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to referees blatant missed penalty

NFL referees certainly don’t have easy jobs. There’s a lot to watch on any given play and sometimes things simply go unnoticed as a result. That was the case during Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when the referees missed an absolutely blatant pass interference penalty on the Giants.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants

There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Saquon Barkley

Monday night is a big one for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. The 2-0 Giants are set to host the 1-1 Cowboys at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. New York is looking to keep pace with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles, while the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys are looking to pull off an upset.
NFL
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Yardbarker

The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3

The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

