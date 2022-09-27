Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Announcer Troy Aikman
Monday night is a big one for Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the new ESPN play-by-play crew. Week 3's "Monday Night Football" contest features the Dallas Cowboys playing at the New York Giants. Buck and Aikman, who left Fox Sports for ESPN this offseason, will be on the call for...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Son News
It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, had a workout with the New England Patriots this week. "The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
NFL world reacts to referees blatant missed penalty
NFL referees certainly don’t have easy jobs. There’s a lot to watch on any given play and sometimes things simply go unnoticed as a result. That was the case during Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when the referees missed an absolutely blatant pass interference penalty on the Giants.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
Watch the refs ridiculously blow DPI, cost Cowboys TD after big Pollard run
After two drives with Matt Farniok at left guard, the Cowboys moved Jason Peters into the role. The returns came on the first play with Peters as running back Tony Pollard broke loose behind the nine-time Pro Bowler. Following the 46-yard gain, Dallas set up shop in the Giants’ red...
Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants
There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
Photos: Meet Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Saquon Barkley
Monday night is a big one for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. The 2-0 Giants are set to host the 1-1 Cowboys at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. New York is looking to keep pace with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles, while the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys are looking to pull off an upset.
Move over Dak Prescott: Cooper Rush enters Cowboys record books after 3-0 start
Things looked bleak after Week 1 for the Dallas Cowboys as their one-sided loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended with Dak Prescott being forced out for at least a few weeks. But somehow, they’ve gone 2-0 since thanks to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The longtime Cowboys backup hasn’t...
The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3
The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
Commanders vs Cowboys Prediction and Promo (Back Under Trend in Slugfest)
The Commanders get a welcome step-down in competition in Week 4 against the Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys. To help prepare for the critical Week 4 NFC East matchup, BetMGM is giving Commanders fans a free $1,000 bet to use as you please. Free $1,000 Bet from BetMGM. You can gun...
Chiefs Insider: Chris Jones learned that the NFL is changing in loss to Colts
610’s Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney joined Fescoe In The Morning on Tuesday to talk about Chris Jones’ mistake from the loss against the Colts.
