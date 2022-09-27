Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). It was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, at about 9 mph (14 kph), but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
Evansville native dealing with Ian at new Florida home
TAMPA, Fl. (WFIE) - We’re hearing from an Evansville native who just moved to Florida months ago. Shelby Wilkinson and her boyfriend moved to the Tampa area. They first heard about the storm at the beginning of the week. Shelby says she was visiting family here in town, flew...
Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago. Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never...
Tri-State disaster groups prepare to provide aid to Hurricane Ian victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local disaster recovery groups are preparing to provide aid as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. Officials say the storm is anticipated to cause a lot of damage, and assistance could be needed for months. With evacuations in full effect, work has already begun down in...
Sunny and cool through Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Lows dipped into the middle 50s on Monday morning, but sunshine helped bump temps into the lower 70s on Monday afternoon. The entire work week will be a bit cooler than normal and dry. Sunny skies Tuesday through Friday with highs in the lower to mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 40s. By the weekend, temps will tick up into the upper 70s with some scattered rain possible on Sunday and Monday. Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall along the western Florida coast later this week. Based on the current forecast path, the Tri-State should not see any rain or wind from this storm.
Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - American Red Cross disaster volunteers are on standby ready to deploy to Florida to help after Hurricane Ian makes its way through the state. Claire Will is the disaster program manager for the southwest Indiana chapter of the Red Cross. She says once volunteers are deployed to Florida, there are several jobs they could possibly have.
Minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A minister officiating a wedding in Kentucky took a plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned out what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor wedding, but disaster struck when a gust of wind took his notes into a pond.
INDOT announces US 41 southbound exit ramp closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Officials say crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue on Wednesday. The US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to...
$20 million given to western Ky. to help farmers recover from Dec. 10 tornadoes
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - $20 million is going to western Kentucky to help farmers recover from the Dec. 10 tornadoes. Officials say the money will be used to build temporary grain storage facilities. U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky directed the Department of Agriculture to release the money. McConnell says the...
Ky. officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders say there’s another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction. Governor Beshear and others announced the formation of a new website to help people find housing, if they are suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse. Kentucky has had staggering overdose numbers...
Lt. Gov. Crouch speaking at roundtable in Dubois Co.
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Lt. Gov. Crouch will be in Dubois County Thursday. She’s set to speak at the ‘Thriving Rural Communities’ Roundtable. Other Indiana and city officials will be there too. It’s happening at 10 a.m. Eastern at the Jasper Public Library on Third Avenue....
New state files lawsuit against Pink Energy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another state is adding to the litigation against a former solar power company. According to a court document, Pink Energy is facing multiple class action lawsuits, including one now in Ohio by that state’s attorney general. We told you last week that Pink Energy has...
