Leaves are falling, days are getting shorter and the temperatures are starting to drop. That means fall is on the way and it’s time to hang the tobacco and make apple cider. Join Weston Bend State Park team members from 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, October 1, as they keep the tobacco and apple cider traditions alive. Visitors can go on a guided tour of the tobacco barn, hear the history of agriculture in the Weston area and see where and how tobacco was treated after it left the field. Then, they can stop by a vintage cider press demonstration to see how apple cider was made on the farm at the turn of the century.

WESTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO