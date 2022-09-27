ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Washington Street Walkway closed as Kearney building bows

KEARNEY — What has become a destination photo backdrop of public art in Kearney, the Washington Street Walkway, is partially at risk and the area has become a safety concern as a brick wall of the historic building at 117 E. Washington St. is bowing out. The walkway has been closed out of precaution.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Highways 33/92 intersection closes early Sept. 26

KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close the intersections of Missouri Highways 33 and 92 in Kearney from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, for crosswalk replacement. All work is weather dependent.
KEARNEY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Weston Bend State Park holds Historic Harvest

Leaves are falling, days are getting shorter and the temperatures are starting to drop. That means fall is on the way and it’s time to hang the tobacco and make apple cider. Join Weston Bend State Park team members from 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, October 1, as they keep the tobacco and apple cider traditions alive. Visitors can go on a guided tour of the tobacco barn, hear the history of agriculture in the Weston area and see where and how tobacco was treated after it left the field. Then, they can stop by a vintage cider press demonstration to see how apple cider was made on the farm at the turn of the century.
WESTON, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Two motorcycles crash on I-435, one driver killed

Two motorcycles that authorities say were traveling together crashed on Saturday night on Interstate 435 in Platte County, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. The crash occurred about 7:22 p.m. on Saturday on northbound I-435 just south of Hwy. 45, near mile marker 22. The initial scene resulted in another crash about a minute later when a tractor-trailer struck a Chevrolet Suburban that had slowed for traffic.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Starlink satellites visible across night sky in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — See a strange strip of lights in the sky last night? You're not alone. The string of lights that popped up over the Kansas City area Sunday night was a Starlink satellite train. It's part of a network of 60 satellite trains launched by SpaceX.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO

