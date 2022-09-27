Read full article on original website
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
WITH energy bills spiralling lately, one concern many of us have is how we will be able to afford to heat our homes this winter. It's a depressing state of affairs, and something families with young children and the elderly or vulnerable may be particularly concerned about. While there's no...
FAIRFAX, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its bi-annual Bug Barometer® forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure and activity Americans can expect to see in their respective regions of the country based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors. According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter.
The prolonged stretch of sunny skies will continue at least through the weekend. Hurricane Ian will actually block high pressure moving in this weekend from being able to venture farther east. In other words, Hurricane Ian is impacting our forecast without us seeing any rain from it.
A clear sky tonight and a wind that goes still calm will provide an early season nip of frost and perhaps the first freezing temperatures of the season for us. Both of these typically happen over the next week in any given season. But we haven’t seen a freeze this early since 2012 when it happened on September 23rd. The 30 year average is October 4th.
As you go into fall and winter, provide good soil moisture for your larger trees, shrubs, perennials, and your lawn. If your yard receives less than 1″ of rainfall every 10 days, you need to supplement it. Proper moisture in the soil and your plants is an essential part of how well your plants will make it through the winter and into next spring. And that means watering until the ground freezes.
With the chill in the air, it’s safe to say autumn has officially arrived. But this year, many of us are looking to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible – thanks to the rising cost of living and the escalating energy crisis.From cost-cutting dehumidifers to wearable hooded blankets, we’ve all been forced to come up with innovative ways to stay warm without causing our heating bills to hike. But, there’s only so far putting on another cosy jumper or pair of socks is going to get you.The solution here might be to invest in...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With fall officially underway, many of us have to start thinking of ways to keep warm while still enjoying the outdoors. Nothing beats a crackling bonfire on a crisp autumn evening — it’s even better this time of year than during the summer! One of our favorite fire pits, the Solo Stove Bonfire, has become a major reader-loved item because of its portable, easy-to-use design and smokeless flames. It’s the ultimate accessory for any backyard or patio — and now they even have a mini tabletop version!
